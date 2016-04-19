Flexing the Power of Dalet Galaxy at NAB 2016

Las Vegas, NV – April 19, 2016 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, is showcasing the power of Dalet Galaxy at the 2016 NAB Show, taking place from April 18-21 in Las Vegas (booth SL3905). With 20% of the 15,000+ Dalet end users migrated to Dalet Galaxy, the well-established Media Asset Management (MAM) platform has transformed news, sports, production, program and archive workflows for more than 35 high-profile media organizations and broadcasters worldwide. “Maturity combined with the proven performance of Dalet Galaxy has given our customers the confidenceto implement some of the most innovative and advanced workflows we see on the media market today,” comments Stephane Schlayen, COO, Dalet. “By converging workflows and operations through Dalet Galaxy, our customers realize enormous production and business efficiency gains. Dalet Galaxy also gives them the technical finesse to harness emerging technologies that enable the next step in media creation, production and distribution. This NAB we applaud our customers for the many diverse workflows and innovations they have achieved using the Dalet Galaxy platform.”

Enabling True Convergence

Broadcasters are optimizing their TV, radio and web operations by centralizing content, planning, production and archive management under Dalet Galaxy, streamlining the way they create, publish & playout to traditional channels as well as online and social media outlets. Nowhere is this truer than in the newsroom where Dalet Galaxy enables staff to share stories between TV, Radio and Web news departments by organizing content into a centralized database and production tools under a single platform. With federated resources and immediate access to assets, staff can more efficiently plan, assign and develop stories using the same set of tools and content, eliminating duplication and siloed productions while maximizing asset utilization and ROI.

“Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset (Gruppo Mediaset) radically changed its multi-site newsroom with the installation of Dalet Galaxy,” comments Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet. “Within months of deploying Dalet Galaxy, Mediaset increased productivity across productions three-fold. As a result, the team is able to producebetter coverage on nonlinear channels, efficiently publish to multiple news outlets, and offer a better workflow for journalists and engineers overall.”

Dalet Galaxy’s story-centric workflow approach features comprehensive metadata tracking, key automation and fast production tools for ingest, editing, scripting, voice overs, and rundown management as well as remote capabilities that connect journalists in the field to the newsroom via their smartphone, tablet or laptop. Native integration with social media platforms ensures that journalist can easily access social media sources and the newsroom as a whole can efficiently manage production and distribution of content to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Achieving Economies of Scale

Serving as the foundation for many enterprise production and post operations, Dalet Galaxy is the underlying MAM platform that facilitates the fluid exchange of mass content from ingest to archive. The single solution orchestrates multiple workflows including production, program and archives, providing easy-to-use production tools and advanced metadata-driven automation to efficiently manage content.

Mauro Panella, VP of Broadcast Operations – Italy, Germany & UK at Fox Networks Group, explains the benefits of moving Fox production to Dalet Galaxy, “With the new (Dalet Galaxy) infrastructure, we were capable of drastically increasing the amount of material processed per operator by at least 25%, reducing fault and mistakes related to workflow and/or manual operations. Thanks to the integrations and customizations deployed, only minimum amount of training was required and users were up to speed in few weeks.”

Deploying Agile Infrastructure

With the maturity of the platform, the first customers are going into production with Dalet Galaxy systems fully running on cloud infrastructure leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). “On the confidence of Dalet Galaxy, customers can take the next steps in building truly dynamic virtualized and cloud-based environments,” notes Savina. “Clippn is one of the first Dalet Galaxy customers to fully exploit the technical and business benefits of cloud-based operations. Working in partnership with Dalet and Amazon, Clippn has deployed an enterprise cloud-based media preparation and distribution ecosystem. The agile Dalet Galaxy infrastructure allows them to respond to resource needs and dynamically scale workflows at will.This type of flexibility gives them the ability to react quickly to changing environments and interact more efficiently with suppliers, users and clients optimizing their entire business operations.”

NAB 2016 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about Dalet Galaxy.

