FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY, TELEMUNDO RANKS #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK FOR THE WEEK IN PRIMETIME

MIAMI – July 27, 2016 – Fueled by the success of its “El Señor de los Cielos” Super Series™ finale and triple primetime series – “Silvana Sin Lana” at 8pm, “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” at 9pm and “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” at 10pm – premieres on Tuesday, July 19, Telemundo ranked as the #1 among Spanish-language television network for the first time ever the week of July 18 among adults 18-49 (879,000) and adults 18-34 (413,000) during Monday–Friday primetime, according to Nielsen. Telemundo was the #1 Spanish-language network among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 in every hour of the daypart – 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm.

Also for the first time in network history, Telemundo was the #1 Spanish-language television network for the week during Monday–Sunday primetime programming among adults 18-49 (727,000) and adults 18-34 (340,000).

For over a year, Telemundo has been the #1 Spanish-language network at 10pm among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34. Telemundo continues to close the gap with Univision across all of primetime, outperforming the competitor with 11 wins in June and nine in July to date among adults 18-49.

Source: Nielsen NPM, L+SD, 7/18/16-7/24/16, M-F 7-11pm Strict Daypart & M-Su 7-11pm Strict Daypart, IMP (000); 12/29/14-7/24/16 L+SD 10p-11p strict daypart. 11 wins in June (5/3/16-6/23/16, 2016) 9 wins in July (7/3/16-7/26/16), M-Sun 7p-11p A18-49 IMP.

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

