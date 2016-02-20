First-Look at NAB 2016 Innovations in StoryTeller by AccuWeather: News Presentations are Faster, Easier, and More Effective than Ever Before

Revolutionary new content and capabilities in the only complete, interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation to be demonstrated live at 2016 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.

AccuWeather Global Headquarters -- February 19, 2016 -- AccuWeather, the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces all-new engaging news content and technological capabilities available in StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only complete, interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation.

StoryTeller innovations were uniquely designed to meet the needs and priorities of television stations worldwide, requiring even faster, easier, and more effective network-quality presentation solutions for the entire newsroom. Innovations will be showcased during live demonstrations at the 2016 NAB Show April 18-21 in Las Vegas, NV in AccuWeather Booth #SL6010.

With its newly-enhanced intuitive and user-friendly interface, anyone can use StoryTeller because it is so easy to use – simple, seamless, and straightforward. Create customized, engaging new presentations in just a few fast and easy steps to integrate the power of user-generated content (UGC), breaking news, live audience polling, real-time social media, up-to-the-minute election results, traffic, customizable maps, weather, and much more. On-air teams will connect with their audience and take their presentation impact to a new level of expertise with StoryTeller.

Unique, engaging new StoryTeller content features include:

CampaignTrail provides real-time campaign coverage with county-by-county, state-by-state, and district-level election updates in one interactive, fully customizable, and easy to use presentation. Quickly display detailed, interactive voting maps, integrate live local footage from area polling stations for hyper-local coverage, and use dynamic, turnkey graphics to illustrate election updates that will engage viewers.

SocialPulse quickly pulls, sorts, and integrates relevant social media content from social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and more into news presentations. Easy and customizable with new editing and display capabilities, SocialPulse now provides time-saving location-based hashtag searches and filtering options to immediately pinpoint relevant content, making viewers part of each breaking news story.

MapDesk is a complete, interactive street-level mapping solution. A wide range of highly customizable map templates deliver precise detail and quick navigation, from scalable world maps to a specific GPS location. Integrate multiple media inputs including text, live-streaming cameras, pre-produced videos, images and more, for a single, fully customized breaking news presentation.

StormDirector+ is the most interactive, customizable, and complete weather solution for television stations, available as a stand-alone system and also fully compatible with StoryTeller, seamlessly integrating breaking weather information and updates into the news presentation.

StoryTeller’s revolutionary interactive touchscreen solution resonates with today’s digital media behaviors, allowing broadcasters to stay in touch with viewers and their expectations. StoryTeller incorporates the next level of transformational interactivity and visual excitement into a digitally-advanced experience that attracts audiences.

“At the 2016 NAB Show, AccuWeather will introduce a new level of innovation to StoryTeller that makes news presentations faster, easier, and more effective than ever before,” said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of Display Systems and Services at AccuWeather. “StoryTeller has been successful and continues to grow in popularity because television stations understand the necessity of bringing the most advanced, engaging broadcast experience to their digital-savvy audience to stay ahead in today’s highly competitive market. StoryTeller is the answer!”

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather applications and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving over 12.5 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire news presentation that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets. A global solution, StoryTeller is used worldwide including China, Belgium, Nigeria, South America, Netherlands, Mexico, and the Caribbean. StoryTeller has a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day over 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites via AccuWeather.com, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, newspapers and the new AccuWeather Network cable channel. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers - a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs - AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.

