First Annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC 2014 Commemorates 4K HEVC Achievements with Proceeds to Benefit Oxfam International

Portland, Ore. – August 21, 2014 – Elemental Technologies, the leading supplier software-defined video solutions for multiscreen content delivery, today announced the industry’s first annual 4K 4Charity fun run. Co-sponsored by founding partner, Ericsson, the run will take place at 7:30 a.m.Saturday 13 September, 2014 in Amsterdam. Commemorating 2014 as a year of major 4K Ultra HD achievements across the global media and entertainment industry, the 4km (2.49-mile) race is open to all registered IBC 2014 show attendees at www.4K4Charity.com.



Proceeds from the 4K 4Charity fun run by corporate sponsors and individual run participants will be designated for Oxfam International, which works to end poverty and injustice by mobilizing the power of people against poverty. Additionally, run participants are encouraged to join ONE, a campaign and advocacy organization committed to the fight against extreme poverty and preventable disease.



“From the Sochi Winter Olympics, to the FIFA World Cup, 4K has become the new industry display standard. We encourage our colleagues across the industry to keep up the pace by taking part in the 4K 4Charity run,” said Keith Wymbs, chief marketing officer at Elemental. “Whether you want to release some stress, run with friends, or challenge your boss or coworker to a race, the 4K 4Charity is an event you won’t want to miss.”



The 4K 4Charity starting line is walking distance from the southeast corner of the RAI Exhibition and Conference Centre complex located at Europaplein, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands. A Google map for location can be found here.



Participants will enjoy a mix of urban and natural settings in a zero-emission activity as they run the fast, flat course charted along Amstel Park and the Amstel River. The finish line brings runners back to the starting point, where they can celebrate completing the media industry’s first 4K event over a light snack, beverages, music and camaraderie. For more event information and to register for the event, please visit www.4K4Charity.com.



Elemental at IBC 2014

Elemental will feature its full suite of software-defined video solutions at IBC 2014 September 12 - 16 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre (Hall 4, Stand 4.B75) in Amsterdam. The company will demonstrate how its video processing and delivery products can automate repurposing of live video content for on-demand catch-up TV, pause TV, and nPVR video services and support end-to-end content encryption, integration of third party DRM technologies and ad insertion for content monetization. Elemental will also showcase its leading HEVC and 4K UHD TV video processing; software updates to its Elemental Live and Elemental Stream products -- including support for new HEVC and 4K UHD services at 50/60 frames per second and 10-bit color; and, Elemental Cloud for live and on-demand video processing and delivery in pure cloud and hybrid ground-cloud deployments. Elemental is named as a technology enabler to the BBC and Turner Sports, both of which were designated finalists for the IBC 2014 Innovation Awards. Elemental also is named as a Finalist for the IABM Design & Innovation Awards 2014 in both the Playout and Delivery Systems and Services categories. Winners for both awards programs will be announced at the show. To schedule a meeting with an Elemental representative at IBC, please contact us.



