FireFly Cinema Expands International Operations with Appointment of New Business Development Director

FireFly Cinema, a developer of affordable color grading and dailies processing applications, today announced that it has hired Morgan Angove as Director of International Business Development.

Reporting to FireFly Cinema’s CEO and co-founder Philippe Reinaudo, Morgan is responsible for managing the company’s global marketing and sales strategy, and the development of a solid partner program. A Franco-British national, he has lived on both sides of the pond where he has worked for companies such as BAC Films, Eurimages and ESPN France.

“We are pleased to welcome Morgan to our growing team. With his business development expertise, his international background, and multi-lingual abilities, we are well poised to carry on FireFly’s expansion into new geographies.”

The FireFly team will be at NAB 2018, on booth C11125 (Flanders Scientific) where the company will showcase version 7 of its digital color management suite of solutions and introducing FireVision, a new cloud-based application designed to help production teams share video and color data across different locations.