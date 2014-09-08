FileCatalyst Enables Primestream's FORK to Accelerate MAM and Automation Transfers

MIAMI -- Sept. 5, 2014 -- Primestream(R), a leader in advanced automation and asset management software, and Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc., a pioneer in managed file transfers and the creator of FileCatalyst, an Emmy(R) Award-winning accelerated file transfer solution, today announced an integration that will help FORK users to significantly increase the ingest and distribution speeds of file-based media assets within the Fork Production platform.

FileCatalyst's UDP-based file transfer technology transfers digital media at maximum rates without being impeded by network impairments, such as latency and packet loss, experienced with TCP/IP. While TCP/IP forms the backbone of the Internet and is the basis of popular FTP and HTTP protocols, it is far from ideal for sustained data transfers. The FileCatalyst protocol offers incredible speed gains versus traditional methods, allowing transfer speeds up to hundreds of times faster than FTP.

"Broadcasters and media professionals who are using FORK for automation or asset management are always looking for faster and more efficient ways to get the job done," said Todd Fantz, senior director of technology at Primestream. "This integration gives them the transfer speed and convenience that they require in an affordable, scalable package."

The FORK Production Suite is a world-class media asset management (MAM) and automation toolset -- complete with live, tape, and file-based ingest; unlimited descriptive metadata logging and multi-field search; real-time proxy generation; lo-res editing; and craft editor integration. FORK is also a powerful facility management framework that integrates with almost all major broadcast hardware.

"With the tight integration of FileCatalyst and the FORK Production Suite, the process of ingesting and distributing media assets for broadcasters, post-production houses, production facilities, and corporate media departments will be much faster and a better overall experience than with traditional file transfer methods," said Alan Atkinson, vice president of business development at Unlimi-Tech. "We are excited about the opportunity to be working with Primestream."

About Unlimi-Tech Software, Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech Software is the creator of FileCatalyst, an Emmy(R) Award winning, world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than a thousand customers in media and entertainment; energy and mining; gaming; and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit www.filecatalyst.com or @FileCatalyst on Twitter.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced automation and asset management software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for the acquisition of live and file-based digital content, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, Web publishing, smartphone video contribution, and archiving. Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, online digital media operations, corporations, and production/postproduction facilities, and are ideally suited for multisite operations. More information is available at primestream.com.

