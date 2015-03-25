Field59, an Offshoot of Broadcast Interactive Media, Chooses Forscene to Expand Video Services

LONDON -- March 24, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, has signed a distribution deal with new enterprise video company Field59 Inc. An offshoot of long-time Forscene client Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM), Field59 will integrate Forscene into its video platform in order to provide live-feed capture, editing, closed-caption, and Web publishing solutions to its broadcast, sports, and education clients in North America.

BIM first integrated Forscene into its video platform, Bimvid, in 2009 to provide local television broadcasters a real-time, frame-accurate editing platform. As an integration partner, BIM has shipped, supported, and managed the Forscene installations across the United States while working with Forscene on new customer-driven development projects.

Former BIM employees started Field59 in late 2014. The new company acquired all Bimvid intellectual property and is positioned to expand beyond the broadcast television industry and become a leader in the enterprise video platform space. Organizations across diverse fields -- including media and production companies, healthcare organizations, sports entities, conference organizers, business groups, and nonprofits -- rely on Field59's video platform and best-in-class support to achieve their online video goals. Field59's customers include Sinclair Broadcast Group, One Caribbean Media Limited, Civitas Media, Bahakel Communications, LeSea Broadcasting Network, Dubuque Tribune Herald, Adorable IO, Madison+, Granite Broadcasting Corporation, SourceMedia Group, and WSGNA.

"BIM saw the potential of cloud technology early on and, by integrating Forscene into its platform, pioneered new workflows for local broadcasters," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "We look forward to working with Field59 to continue that trend, developing and providing new and innovative solutions for its expanded client base."

Integrating Field59 live streams into Forscene will make it possible for clients to edit video-on-demand clips from live streams in real time, from one platform anywhere, anytime. The integration also means that Field59 clients will be able to stream live and edit in Forscene from a single encoder, a potentially significant reduction in both hardware investment and network bandwidth usage.

"Working with the team at Forbidden has been a pleasure. The company is a true partner in every sense of the word," said Derek Gebler, CEO and founder of Field59 Inc. "Forscene is the best cloud-based editing system on the planet, and I am excited to continue our relationship."

The Field59 team will demonstrate its integrated Forscene workflow at booth SL5305 at the 2015 NAB Show.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.com. More information about Field59 can be found at www.field59.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

