FC Bayern Basketball Relies on Advanced Access Control System from Riedel/DECA and Ticketmaster

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Jan. 20, 2015 -- Riedel/DECA Card Engineering has completed the installation of new ticket-scanning electronics at Munich's Audi Dome, home to current German champion FC Bayern Basketball. Working in partnership with Ticketmaster, Riedel/DECA implemented an access control system that simplifies and speeds guest entry into the arena. The innovative concept offers not only fan security but also efficient visitor management for the club. Within just 90 days, the company integrated Ticketmaster technology into scanning terminals that were delivered and installed in time for the start of the basketball season.

"We have observed the market for a long time and have opted for the well-known quality of Riedel/DECA and Ticketmaster. In a remarkably short time frame, they provided us with a robust, cleverly integrated solution featuring the latest in access control technology," said Benedikt Peine, head of ticketing and merchandising at FC Bayern München Basketball GmbH. "The terminals themselves have a fresh, modern, and customized design combining new innovations such as mobile ticketing and fast barcode recognition, and the minimal cabling needed to support them made installation both convenient and cost-effective. The speed of the installation and the efficiency of the ticket-scanning systems allowed us to start the new basketball season with a more secure entry system that has eliminated lines and streamlined entry for fans."

In this joint project with Ticketmaster, Riedel/DECA quickly provided ticket-scanning terminals that ensure optimum security, validating tickets with bright LED indicators that prevent ticket misuse or counterfeiting, and increasing the rate at which guests can enter the arena. The clean cylindrical design of each terminal also affords plenty of space for branding. The installed solution supports guest management for more than 6,000 attendees per event. "It was essential for FC Bayern to get a complete solution", said Carsten Kerner, COO at Ticketmaster GmbH, who, as general manager of ALBA Berlin for many years, understands the requirements of professional basketball very well. "This is a collaboration of two partners who are leaders in their industries. We've already worked successfully with Riedel/DECA at the European Song Contest in Baku and know, that with their know-how and reliability, they are the ideal partner for this challenging project."

Unlike the former system, which had to be set up manually, the new scan modules automatically recognize the date and event enabling effective and cost-efficient processing. The barcode reader integrated in the terminals can recognize and screen contactless mobile, print@home, and standard tickets as well as season tickets.

"Riedel/DECA has long provided access management systems for premier sports and entertainment facilities, so the company was uniquely prepared to meet the tight delivery timeline for the Audi Dome installation," said Rainer Kluth, managing director at DECA Card Engineering GmbH. "Going forward, FC Bayern Basketball and its fans will benefit from the most modern access control system available today."

