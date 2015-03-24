Fast Forward Video Launches New Studio Pro Replay at the 2015 NAB Show

Powerful, Yet Compact and Affordable JPEG2000 DVR Enables Simultaneous Playback and Record for a Variety of Replay and Time-Shift Applications

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- March 23, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, Fast Forward Video (FFV) will introduce the Studio Pro Replay, a compact JPEG2000 (J2K) digital video recorder for replay and time-shift applications. The newest addition to FFV's industry-leading Omega HD family of J2K record and playback systems, the Studio Pro Replay is tailor-made for broadcast time delay, slow-motion sports replay, and event staging applications.

"The Studio Pro Replay is the natural evolution of FFV's 30 years of innovation in digital video recording technology and many years of replay experience delivered through our well-known and widely used Omega HD line of SPR systems," said Kent McGuire, president, FFV Systems LLC. "Whether the customer is a sports network looking to advance its instant replay capabilities, a house of worship needing to time-shift services, or a live event broadcast seeking to avoid 'wardrobe malfunctions' by adding a set time delay to the on-air feed, the Studio Pro Replay provides a powerful solution. At the same time, the Studio Pro Replay is easily the market's most compact and affordable replay system, costing thousands of dollars less than competing products."

An ideal alternative to larger, more expensive, and more complex replay systems, the half-rack Studio Pro Replay enables simultaneous recording and slow-motion replay of both SD and HD signals to ensure that not a second of action is missed. The system offers professional video and audio connections and familiar VTR-style front panel controls, including a video confidence monitor and J2K ensures the highest-quality digital recording. In addition, the Studio Pro Replay's patented file access system records every frame and guarantees delivery of a usable recording every time, with no corrupted files.

The Studio Pro Replay supports record, playback and pause, of ancillary data such as closed caption CEA-608 and CEA-708 on four lines: 8, 9, 10, and 11 interlaced or progressive. The half-rack Studio Pro Replay design allows for two units to fit in a 2-RU space. The Studio Pro Replay uses standard 2.5" SATA 9.5 mm solid-state drives.

FFV will showcase the Studio Pro Replay in Booth N3718 at the 2015 NAB Show. The new solution is distributed worldwide by PRECO, Inc. More information about the FFV product family is available at www.ffv.com.

About Fast Forward Video

For 30 years, Fast Forward Video (FFV) has set the standard for uncompromising digital video quality recorders. FFV's products serve an extensive range of markets including some of the most demanding broadcasters, sports replay applications, houses of worship, and law enforcement agencies, as well as a host of mission-critical OEMs. In December 2012 a new ownership group created FFV Systems LLC largely based on FFV's three-decade-old legacy. The new management team has implemented a customer-centric sales and service philosophy. More information is available at www.ffv.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/FastForwardVideo/FFV-Studio_Pro-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: Studio Pro Replay from Fast Forward Video