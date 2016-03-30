Fairlight’s Picture Key Technology Brings Tactile Control to Grass Valley’s EDIUS 8 Video Editing Software

Fairlight.AU Pty Ltd and Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, have collaborated on the development of two different hardware control surfaces that bring tactile control to Grass Valley’s EDIUS 8.1 video editing software.

The collaboration combines Fairlight’s proven expertise in designing and manufacturing dedicated hardware controllers, with integrated control surfaces, for the post-production industry with Grass Valley’s experience in providing enterprise level video production solutions, which are used by major broadcasters worldwide.

By working together, the two companies have succeeded in incorporating Fairlight’s new PYXIS video editing and mixing controllers into the EDIUS 8.1 platform, thus enabling editors to produce more content, faster and more efficiently.

The incorporation of Fairlight’s Picture Key technology allows users to customise the control surface layout with their preferred editing functions. The Picture Keys change label and function instantly, repurposing the control surface to the task at hand.

EDIUS 8.1 offers support for more formats and more resolutions than any other editing solution, delivering real-time editing of all popular SD/HD and 4K formats with no rendering required. EDIUS 8, which boasts Windows 10 support, includes a new GV browser tool to manage video, audio and still image content on the host PC prior to importing into EDIUS for editing. Fairlight’s PYXIS controllers are the perfect complement to EDIUS because they speed up workflow for video editors operating in high-throughput TV post production environments.

“Fairlight’s innovative solutions have evolved to include collaborative efforts with key technology partners,” says Fairlight’s CEO Philip Belcher. “We are delighted to have developed, in collaboration with Grass Valley, the PYXIS for EDIUS controllers. These advanced, tactile editing and mixing controllers use Fairlight’s patented Picture Key Technology to deliver an ultra-ergonomic and highly efficient working environment.”

The PYXIS for EDIUS controllers come in two models, PYXIS.Edit and PYXIS.Mix. PYXIS.Edit delivers unlimited functional scope, fewer keystrokes and less hand movement, all while keeping the operator fully aware of the currently available commands. The advanced control of editing functions is augmented with a high-resolution jog wheel for zooming and transport control.

The PYXIS.Edit controllers can be extended with up to 10 faders by adding a PYXIS.MIX fader sidecar. Each PYXIS.Mix adds five channels, each with a touch-sensitive pan pot, motorised fader, writing strip with metering along with solo, mute and gang buttons.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Fairlight on this customized hardware control surface for EDIUS,” said Mike Cronk, senior vice president of strategic marketing, Grass Valley. “Anytime we can help EDIUS users maximize efficiency in their post-production workflow, it’s a win.”

Fairlight and Grass Valley will be showing the new PYXIS for EDIUS controllers at their respective booths at NAB 2016 – N6019 for Fairlight and SL106 for Grass Valley. For more information, please visit www.fairlight.com.au or www.grassvalley.com.

-ends-

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, keeps broadcasters, content owners and service providers Future-Ready as they navigate the changing landscape of television. With the most comprehensive collection of workflow solutions in the industry, Grass Valley delivers end-to-end television production and content distribution workflows, combined with expert consultation and insight that lead to sustainable success. Grass Valley, headquartered in Montreal, is part of St. Louis-based Belden Inc. Belden delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. For more information, visit www.belden.com.

About Fairlight

Fairlight has been designing, engineering and manufacturing cutting edge, professional digital audio technology for 40 years. Its dedication to innovation, quality and customer service has made Fairlight one of the most respected companies in professional audio. With their integrated control surfaces and intuitive user interfaces, Fairlight's award-winning media creation tools are renowned for their speed, flexibility and exceptional sonic quality. The company's products offer full compatibility with virtually all open audio,

video and sync standards, making them ideally suited to a wide range of audio post and live broadcast applications. www.fairlight.com.au