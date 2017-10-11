Facilis Technology Highlights Version 7, Hub Server & Total Facility Control at NAB NY

HUDSON, MA (October 11th, 2017) – At NAB NY 2017, Facilis (Booth N235), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase its latest Version 7.0 Shared Storage system, built for the rigors of 4K film and video post-production. Available with Version 7.0 is the new Facilis Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to new and existing TerraBlock systems. The Open Storage Attachment feature promotes generic storage to Facilis Shared File System volumes, and a new browser-based, mobile compatible Web Console delivers enhanced workflow and administration.

Ever increasing media file sizes from 4K, HDR and VR/360 workflows are continually putting pressure on facility infrastructure. The Facilis Hub Server is aimed at protecting customers’ current storage investment and providing the most future-proof new systems available. The Hub Server architecture optimizes drive sets and increases the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. In addition to this, Facilis is also shipping SSD and Hybrid systems with 12Gb/s components that are the fastest shared storage systems in the smallest form factor available.

A text-book Facilis use case in NYC is Running Man, a state of the art post facility on 37th street, built for the requirements of 4K deliverables. Running man is powered by two TerraBlock servers with a total capacity of 300TB. Finishing systems are connected via 32Gb Fibre Channel which is a Facilis “first-to-market” achievement for shared storage systems.

“After evaluating several different network servers, we found that not all storage is the same,” said Troy Thompson, Owner of Running Man, “Some solutions demand too much complexity in the configuration and workflow to achieve even short-bursts of the speeds they advertise. Facilis started up and ran smooth the minute I plugged it in. They really have their system dialed-in for this kind of work.”

The new Facilis Web Console increases facility control, and improves access to administrative functions. The modernized browser-based and mobile-compatible interface delivers enhanced functionality and removes barriers to creativity. With dynamic bandwidth monitoring, remote volume mount control, and auto connectivity failover, Facilis has advanced customers’ expectations of shared storage systems.

The latest enhancements to Facilis’ FastTracker software are also being shown at NAB NY. FastTracker is designed for cataloging, searching, and accessing media on all attached storage. New features include preview clip generation and global indexing for automatic cataloging of all media assets.

“New York was the first major market for our products, and this city continues to define boutique post production. With version 7, we’re showing facility managers that they should expect more from a shared storage network,’’ says James McKenna, VP of Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “We’re delivering functionality that our customers didn’t think was possible, and doing it without increasing complexity for the end-user.”