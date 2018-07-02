Facilis Technology Displays Shared File System Advancements and New Workflows at IBC 2018

HUDSON, MA (July 2, 2018) – At IBC 2018, Facilis (Stand 7.C14), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks will demonstrate Version 7.1 features and FastTracker 2.5 for the first time in Europe. New features currently in development will be previewed as well.

The latest release of the Facilis Shared File System builds on the revolutionary version 7.0 which included an all new web console interface and shared file system enhancements. Version 7.1 added many additional features that will help with the administration of large and small environments alike. Features include

With Facilis FastTracker 2.5, users can get organized with custom ingest-to-archive workflows to LTFS and disk-based backup. Previews of local storage assets, as well as LTFS and network-based assets can be generated and stored for easy locating. Catalogs can be created for separation and security of indexed data, and using the new Adobe Panel for Premiere Pro and After Effects, all indexed data is available directly in the Adobe interface.

“Even the average facility has hundreds of thousands of video and audio files that are often very difficult to locate,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis Technology. “By adopting a painless policy of indexing and cataloguing data with FastTracker, our customers have increased efficiency, and provided the creative staff with full access to the facility library.”

The new Facilis Hub Server, which has been deployed at several large and notable customer sites, will also be on display. The Facilis Hub Server optimizes drive groups and increases the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. It gives new customers a way to scale bandwidth through dynamic aggregation, and current customers a way to extend the usable life of older systems. With speeds over 4GB/sec available from a single virtual project-based volume, Hub Server systems offer industry-leading capability.

“With our TerraBlock and Hub Server system, storage space can be used much more effectively,” commented Marc Czessack, Head of Technical Post at Schnittwerk GmbH in Germany. “Most workflows have been simplified and automated in many ways. There are certainly cheaper solutions available, but they are far from being as flexible and fast.”