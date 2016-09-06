Facilis Demonstrates Immersive VR360 Collaborative Editing with Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Oculus Rift

At IBC 2016, Facilis Technology (Booth 7.B40), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will demonstrate a state of the art virtual reality 360 3D playback system using TerraBlock shared storage.

Content creators are increasingly looking at VR as the next big challenge that threatens to grind many post production pipelines to a halt. Facilis Technology has responded with its latest SSD (Solid State Drive) technology, which it has incorporated within the Hybrid24 and SSD8 products, delivering high-resolution VR playback.

At IBC, Facilis will demonstrate VR workflows with Adobe® Premiere® Pro Creative Cloud, which supports editing stitched equirectangular VR for both monoscopic and stereoscopic content. Using the Mettle Skybox plugin, editors can also view their VR content with Oculus Rift goggles as they work. The demanding bandwidth requirements for full resolution VR require a holistic approach to the entire media pipeline, from the physical drives, to the connectivity method used for the editing clients.

Connectivity challenges

With client connectivity choices including 32Gbps Fibre Channel and 40Gbps Ethernet, Facilis remains the performance leader in shared storage networks.

“In today’s market it is imperative to consider the future when investing today. The storm of new HDR and VR deliverables is approaching, and our customers need a safe harbor,” says James McKenna VP of Marketing and Pre Sales at Facilis. “At IBC, our focus is on streamlining today’s popular post production workflows, and demonstrating safe passage through the workflows of tomorrow.”

In addition to VR challenges, Facility owners are already beginning to feel the pressure to deliver more 4K+ HFR HDR content as UHDTV specifications evolve. 32Gb Fibre Channel delivers the fastest and lowest latency access to ultra-high bandwidth media that a lot of facilities are still wondering how to manage.

“With demanding new HDR and VR workflows pushing resolutions to 4K and higher, video professionals need storage that helps them keep their productions moving,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for professional video at Adobe. “This workflow with Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Facilis is a great option for post-production teams.”

For Adobe Premiere Pro CC users, Facilis will showcase the integration of Adobe’s Collaboration Hub to share and collaborate on projects and associated metadata in real time at their booth. The company is also announcing support for user groups in the TerraBlock interface, for easier permission management. See Facilis and the Adobe VR workflows at booth 7.B40 during IBC, September 9-13 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for collaborative media production networks in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive –making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment –boutique, mid-size or large –and have been installed in more than 3000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

For more information, please contact:

North America EMEA & APAC

Veronique Froment or Doug Hansel Bob Charlton & Katie Charlton

veronique@highrezpr.combob@scribe-pr.com

Doug@highrezpr.comkatie@scribe-pr.com

+1 603-537-9248 +44 20 7084 6335