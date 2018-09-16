Facilis and ProVision Create Fully IP Multi-Ingest Capture System

HUDSON, MA (September 14, 2018) – Facilis (IBC Booth 7.C14), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, today announced that Israel-based system integrator and software developer, ProVision has qualified V3 of its InVision multi-ingest solution with the Facilis Shared Storage System. Targeted specifically for the demands of multi-camera production, Invision V3 now records/encodes HD/SD formats directly to the Facilis Shared File System volumes over IP using the SMPTE 2022-6/7 standard. IBC attendees will be able to see a demonstration of ProVision’s Invision on the Facilis stand.

As IP-based video solutions continue to evolve across the broadcast market, multi-camera ingest to shared storage workflows can benefit from the simplicity and significant cost savings of an IP-based infrastructure. The ProVision InVision ingest application is able to capture up to 16 simultaneous sources to Facilis storage while also monitoring the ingest stream over NDI. The ProVision PlayVision and StreamVision applications offer advanced playout over NDI, and live streaming over UDP and/or RTMP, enabling stakeholders to view media being captured from anywhere with an internet connection. The iNDI smart tool is embedded in the InVision software, enabling users to broadcast the interface or any desktop display to control rooms via NDI for maximum flexibility.

“As IP workflows become increasingly common, content creators expect to reap the cost savings from simplified, off-the-shelf infrastructure,” said Eli Gershzon, co-founder at ProVision. “This joint solution enables remote controlling and viewing of captured material, with no need to be on location in order to see the sources. Heavy and expensive video input cards are no longer needed and there’s no need to wait until a recording is finished to start importing or transcoding. Everyone on the production team can see sources as they are captured from wherever they might be located.”

“Video over IP workflows are replacing SDI everywhere, and production is no exception,” said James McKenna, VP of Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “IP infrastructure can not only help productions streamline their setup and reduce costs, it can also open the door to completely new collaborative workflows.

Facilis servers allow storage used on-set to immediately re-join an on-premises storage network for immediate access with no copying or reconfiguring required. This streamlines post-production and avoids costly delays while waiting for media to copy.”