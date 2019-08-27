Facilis and ATTO Technology Partnership Targets High-powered Apple workstations with new 25Gb Adapters

HUDSON, MA (August 27, 2019) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced its partnership with ATTO Technology to integrate ATTO’s new Thunderlink NS 3252 Thunderbolt 3 To 25GbE Adapter within the Facilis HUB shared storage platform. Shown at IBC 2019 on booth 7.B48 for the first time, the solution provides flexible, scalable, high-bandwidth connectivity for Apple’s new Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini.

At IBC, Facilis will demonstrate 4K and 8K editing workflows featuring their HUB Shared Storage Platform with ATTO Celerity 32Gb & 16Gb Fibre Channel HBAs and FastFrame 25Gbps Ethernet. In addition, Facilis servers include 10GigE optical and copper ATTO HBAs and ATTO 12GB SAS internal and external interface cards. These technologies allow Facilis to create powerful solutions that fulfill a diverse set of customer connectivity needs and workflow demands.

“Facilis and ATTO have been partnering for several years, and we rely on the strong interoperability and quality of their products working seamlessly with our shared storage solutions”, says Shane Rodbourn, Facilis Chief Operating Officer.

Facilis has been essential in beta testing the soon-to-be released ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics application, a unique Ethernet network optimization tool designed for creative professionals looking to unlock the potential of ATTO FastFrame and ThunderLink adapters.

"We're very happy to expand our longstanding partnership with Facilis” said Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology. "The new Facilis HUB Shared Storage platform is a powerful storage solution for media professionals working in compressed and uncompressed high-resolution video finishing formats utilizing Ethernet, Fibre Channel or both."

IBC2019 will see the first European presentation of its newly shipped Facilis HUB Shared Storage System, and previews of version 8.0 HUB software management. Built as an entirely new platform, Facilis HUB represents the evolution of the Facilis Shared File System with the block-level virtualization and multi-connectivity performance required for demanding media production workflows. Additionally, version 7.2 of the Facilis system software and FastTracker 3.0 is now available and included in all HUB systems.

You can visit Facilis at IBC2019 on booth 7.B48 and get a demonstration of the latest offerings and storage solutions.

To speak with an ATTO representative at the show, stop by stand 7.A26.