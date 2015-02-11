Exterity Brings Latest Developments In Professional IPTV to CABSAT

February 11, 2015 — Exterity (CABSAT stand 404, hall 4), the leading provider of professional IPTV technologies for the secure distribution of live, on-demand and recorded video over IP, today announced that CABSAT will see it continue the launch of its new range of products to stream beyond traditional networks.

Organizations increasingly look to expand the reach of their video communications beyond their internal IP network to ensure that remote staff, visitors and guests can access authorized video content on their personal devices across a wide range of networks, including the corporate wired LAN, WiFi, WAN and the Internet. Built on Exterity flexible professional IPTV systems, the new range of products facilitates the distribution of high quality video content to Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) screens. The system caters for streams originating from all types of sources, such as cable, DTT, IP, satellite and more.

“Our customers in the Middle East are increasingly looking for innovative ways to communicate, inform and educate their staff, guests and visitors and it is clear that BYOD is becoming a must-have for our Middle Eastern customers across all verticals,” commented Colin Farquhar, CEO, Exterity.

In the hospitality market, hotels are increasingly looking to extend guest TV services by taking advantage of the wide range of applications available through Smart TVs. Key to successful hotel guest systems is the presentation of the wide range of live TV channels that the hotel offers, often combining channels from different countries to suit the specific needs and interests of guests.

“Exterity provides enterprise IP video solutions across a wide range of applications in the Middle East including government, education, airports and stadiums,” added Farquhar. “We have strong partnerships in hospitality across the region and will be showcasing new technologies for Smart TV support as an extension to our core IPTV video distribution capabilities.”

The upcoming Streaming Beyond the LAN range of products will be launched throughout 2015, starting with the AvediaStream transcoders t5500 and t5600 launched at ISE 2015. CABSAT will also see Exterity launch the latest version of AvediaServer, its complete server and software suite developed specifically for the proAV market.

Visitors to the Exterity stand at CABSAT will be able to discover the new range of products and applications for the Middle East, such as streaming high quality VoD and OTT content to any device.

CABSAT takes place on 10th – 12th March, 2015 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.