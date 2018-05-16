SCTE•ISBE SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR HONORS TO BE PRESENTED AT EXPO 2018

MAY 16, 2018 (Exton, PA)—In the spirit of saluting exemplary thought leadership and achievement, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), along with its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), has announced that SCTE•ISBE is accepting nominations for the prestigious array of awards and recognitions it will present at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018 this fall, in Atlanta.

The Society seeks nominees for multiple awards and recognitions, and the due date to submit the names of worthy candidates is Saturday, June 30.

Details and online nomination forms are available at http://www.scte.org/SCTE/Membership/SCTE_Awards.aspx for the following awards: Member of the Year, Excellence in Standards, Excellence in Learning and Development, International Engineering Professional, Innovators, and Rising Leader.

Details and online forms to nominate highly esteemed individuals for the SCTE•ISBE Hall of Fame can be accessed at http://www.scte.org/SCTE/Membership/SCTE_Hall_Of_Fame_Members.aspx.

Additionally, details and online forms to nominate individuals who are qualified to be named SCTE•ISBE Senior Members can be accessed at http://www.scte.org/SCTE/Membership/Senior_Members.aspx.

Opportunities to sponsor the honors are provided. Interested parties should contact Melinda Schwartz or Melinda Yium at sponsorships@scte.org for details, availability, and arrangements.

The awards and recognitions will be presented at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, which is set for Monday through Thursday, Oct. 22–25, at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta.

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo—with its compelling menu of technical workshops and touch-the-technology exhibit hall—is the Society’s always highly anticipated annual flagship event where technical problems and problem solvers converge.

Early bird registration for Cable-Tec Expo, the cable telecommunications engineering event of the year, with its $130 savings, ends Friday, June 15 at http://expo.scte.org.