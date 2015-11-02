Experienced Sports Media Executive Jim Irving to Join Forbidden Board of Directors

LONDON -- Nov. 2, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of the market-leading professional video editing software, Forscene, today announced the appointment of Jim Irving as non-executive director. Irving's immediate appointment to the board is a part of the company's overall leadership restructuring designed to strengthen the commercial capability of the team.

Irving possesses a wealth of experience in developing and growing companies within the digital sports-production sector. His position with deltatre Media from 2008 to 2015 saw him responsible for all commercial activity in the U.K., South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as for all of the company's marketing and communication activity. Before joining deltatre, Irving's background was in hands-on sports production, with roles including executive producer of the BBC's football highlights programme "Match of the Day" and head of digital production projects at BBC Future Media & Technology.

"I've worked extensively with the Forscene team during my time at deltatre and have been impressed with their work in digital rights post-production," Irving said. "I'm excited to help the team maximise Forscene's potential in the sports sector and to find new, innovative ways of using Forbidden's consumer products in crossover industries."

Irving recently founded Fanview Consultancy LLP, a sports content and technology business that helps rights owners maximise the value of their content through fan engagement. The company aims to design and build compelling and engaging sports-fan experiences by producing engaging content, creating new sports and fan concepts, building a social presence, and monetising sports audiences.

"There's no doubt that Jim's experience and contacts within the sports industry will be invaluable to our growth within this key sector," said Aziz Musa, CEO at Forbidden. "His commercial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect fit for our new leadership team, and we're thrilled that he's accepted the position on our board."

