FOR-A Expands Popular 1 M/E Switcher Series with HVS-100 Express

Cypress, CA – FOR-A Corporation of America will show an expansion of its popular 1 M/E HVS-100 video switcher series at the 2017 NAB SHOW. FOR-A will introduce the cost-effective HVS-100 Express in booth C5117 during the show. With a list price of $7,900, the HVS-100 Express is controlled via any tablet, handheld or laptop type device with a web browser as opposed to a ‘hard’ control panel.

“This is something many of our customers have been asking for,” said Hiro Tanoue, President, FOR-A Corporation of America. “A switcher with all the bells and whistles and clear upgrade path that our other switchers offer but at a much lower price point. We’re able to do that with a software-controlled version of our HVS-100 video switcher, and we’re very excited to show it off to our customers at NAB this year.”

The HVS-100 is well suited for use in all types of locations, including live events, sports, news studios, OB vans, houses of worship and for corporate video production. Any computer device with a web browser can control the feature-rich HVS-100 Express switcher. Offered with a superior processing frame, the HVS-100 Express accepts simultaneous SD and HD inputs and supports 3G and 4K production.

The HVS-100 Express includes: frame synchronization on all inputs; four full function keyers, each with full function DVE; a built-in multi-viewer with 20 display layouts, a re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, embedded audio, and a chroma keyer. It has a clip memory feature within the still store that supports playback of video or animations.

The HVS-100 Express accepts HVS-100TB2 Thunderbolt™ 2 I/O expansion cards*, which allows users to transfer video content with a single cable through computers and interface with other devices, such as character generators, virtual studios and/or file-based/IP products. One cable allows transmission of 4 HD signal lines.

The HVS-100 Express is currently available for sale in North and South America.

*Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

