Evertz and TSL link up with Calrec Audio's Hydra2

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 11 September 2015 -- Following the launch of Calrec's Hydra2 interface card at the 2015 NAB Show, where it was introduced as part of DiGiCo's Orange Box development, Calrec announces that the technology has been adopted in third-party products from elsewhere in the broadcast community.

Both Evertz and TSL Products have integrated the Hydra2 interface card into products that will be unveiled at IBC2015.

Evertz's new 7800EMR-Hydra2 card provides an interface between the Evertz EMR audio TDM router and Calrec's Hydra2 network. This development supports name synchronisation between Evertz MAGNUM NAMES and Calrec labels for all applicable audio channels, and provides primary and secondary connectivity for full redundancy. Just one Hydra2 link provides 512 bidirectional channels, which comfortably fit down one TDM and align with the TDM PRI/SEC configuration.

TSL's new MPA1 is a 1U rack-mounted system that monitors established I/O protocols such as MADI, SDI, AES-3, and analogue, as well as Hydra2. These shallow units can be placed anywhere in a network infrastructure to monitor a single channel or a monitoring mix, while the built-in Web server enables all units to be configured, monitored, and controlled remotely via a Web interface.

"For many years Evertz has been connecting our routers to sound desks using MADI, which has proved a popular solution," said Simon Reed, managing director of Evertz U.K. "Now it is common to use four to six MADI links, which requires conversion from the router's internal audio bus to MADI, and then back again to the sound desk's internal format, adding complexity and using valuable rack space.

"The inevitable solution is tighter integration between these audio islands, and so Evertz is very pleased to be able to offer a direct Hydra2 interface from our audio-routing products to the Calrec sound desks. This interface brings several advantages to our customers, including up to 512 audio channels, link redundancy, reduced complexity, and the ability to share audio names."

"TSL Products are proud to be working alongside Calrec," said Anoushka Farouk, marketing manager at TSL Products. "Our new MPA1 Hydra2 monitor allows signals on the Hydra2 network to be monitored without tying up the console service."

The integration with DiGiCo's Orange Box enabled Calrec to demonstrate the potential of the Hydra2 interface card to other interested third parties. Calrec is currently talking to other sympathetic product manufacturers about future partnerships.

"We are excited to work with Evertz and TSL to expand the reach of the Hydra2 network," said Henry Goodman, Calrec director of support and market development. "Our customers are looking for deeper levels of integration, and these are the first in a string of third-party integrations to come as Calrec widens the range of Hydra2 network compatibility.

"These developments continue Calrec's drive towards total interoperability and offer a unique integration opportunity to third-party manufacturers of complementary products."

More information about Calrec and its products is available at calrec.com.

