EVE Audio Gains Momentum With New US Distribution

Momentum Audio Sales Named Exclusive US Distributor of EVE Audio Products

Berlin, Germany / Ventura, California – EVE Audio, manufacturers of the most technically advanced studio monitors on the market, has named Momentum Audio Sales as their exclusive distributor for the US market.

Founded by audio industry veteran John Devins on his experience in leading sales efforts for Steinberg Media Technologies, Cerwin-Vega, Focusrite/Novation, AKG, and JBL, Momentum Audio Sales brings long-established dealer relationships as well as sales and marketing infrastructure to the line.

“With his experience in the pro audio market, complimentary product lines, and track record of successful sales, John and Momentum Audio Sales are the perfect fit for EVE to expand our offerings in the US market,” said Kerstin Mischke, who oversees sales and marketing for EVE Audio.

EVE Audio was founded on the principal that loudspeakers should not only be built with the latest technology, but the right combination of specially designed and engineered components to produce the most accurate and pleasing sound reproduction possible. To achieve this goal, company Founder Roland Stenz questioned and studied each audio component and designed specific components from the ground up for each EVE model. In doing so, he has developed next-generation loudspeaker technologies such as glass fiber coated SilverCone woofers, Air Motion tweeters, high-resolution precision DSP, and the most efficient bass ports on the market.

“Rather than use common off-the-shelf components to save cost at the expense of quality, EVE Audio designs and builds each component to work together,” said Devins. “The result is a stunningly accurate, efficient, and great sounding speaker design. This is German engineering at it’s best!”

For more information about EVE Audio products, visit: www.eve-audio.com.

To become an Eve Audio dealer in the US, visit: www.momentumaudiosales.com or contact John Devins at 1-888-470-0067 or john@momentumaudiosales.com.