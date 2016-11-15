Eutelsat and Broadpeak Combine Skills for Satellite Delivery of Live TV and VOD to Mobile Devices

CAPE TOWN, PARIS, RENNES, France -- 15 Nov. 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies, and Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) are combining their complementary skills to offer content providers a satellite-based solution for multiscreen video delivery to connected devices. Their new offer is a gamechanger for extending access to video content on mobile devices beyond terrestrial networks and has a competitive edge for mass market delivery of OTT services.

SmartBeam, Eutelsat's new service is designed to enable broadcasters and pay-TV operators to leverage the ubiquitous coverage of satellites to broadcast video content in IP format, creating a network that is completely dedicated to IP-native terminals, including tablets and smartphones. SmartBeam works with any WiFi-enabled device, supporting instant channel change, DRM security, and low latency.

Broadpeak's industry-leading nanoCDN(TM) product is the underlying streaming technology for SmartBeam. It allows operators and content providers to contain their bandwidth requirements to only a few megabits per second in order to multicast high-quality OTT services to millions of simultaneous devices. By effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by terrestrial network infrastructure, nanoCDN makes multiscreen satellite delivery scalable and affordable for content providers, including key live sporting events that create surges in consumption.

"SmartBeam redefines how satellite can extend access to live and on-demand content on mobile devices, enabling an exceptional quality of experience for OTT customers located beyond range of terrestrial networks," said Jacques Dutronc, Chief Development and Innovation Officer at Eutelsat. "In combining our skills with Broadpeak we are ready to support TV broadcasters as they evolve into a multi-platform environment, starting with Tricolor TV, Russia's leading pay-TV operator, that has selected SmartBeam for the first satellite network in Russia to deliver video content to mobile devices."

"By teaming up, Eutelsat and Broadpeak have pioneered the delivery of adaptive streaming over satellite," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Combining our nanoCDN technology with SmartBeam gives content providers and operators an opportunity to make a big splash in the OTT multiscreen environment, offering viewers a high quality of experience on connected devices, without making a significant investment in infrastructure.

Visit Eutelsat during AfricaCom (15-17 November) on Eutelsat's booth: stand D6.

# # #

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 38 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Eutelsat_SA%20and%20@Broadpeak%20Combine%20Skills%20for%20Satellite%20Delivery%20of%20Live%20TV%20and%20VOD%20to%20Mobile%20Devices%20-%20https://goo.gl/3Wt1vs

www.eutelsat.fr

Follow us on Twitterhttp://twitter.com/Eutelsat_SA

Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/Eutelsat.SA