European Space Agency Improves Live Video Workflows With VITEC EZ TV IPTV Streaming Platform

PARIS -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that the European Space Agency has deployed VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Platform and real-time IPTV streaming appliances to upgrade the agency's capabilities for managing and disseminating mission imagery and full-motion video within the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany. The solution includes VITEC's on-premises EZ TV Platform for managing content, user access rights, and video workflows; MGW Series premium H.264 encoding and streaming appliances that take any video source, including those from computer workstations with non-standard resolutions; and rugged, ultra-quiet IPTV end-points featuring low-latency playback and remote management.



"The VITEC EZ TV IPTV Platform was the exact solution we were looking for. Our day-to-day operations are very demanding and constantly evolving based on new incoming information from our satellite feeds and changing user permissions and roles," said Joerg Seifert, OCC support engineer at Telespazio VEGA Deutschland for ESOC. "With EZ TV, we are not boxed into the capabilities of an IPTV product that is not scaled to our needs or robust enough to handle the constant demands for our video streams. VITEC's powerful, reliable, and silent encoding appliances, IPTV experience, and customized rights management is seamless and dynamic."



Ideal for mission-critical applications, VITEC's EZ TV is the solution of choice for organizations seeking to manage critical live and on-demand content and offers users convenient access to video content from any computer, TV, or mobile device -- all with advanced access controls and content protection using AES 256-bit encryption.



"ESOC's application needs were a great fit for VITEC," said Andreas Nitschke, general manager, Germany, at VITEC. "We design our products with performance, reliability, and compression efficiency in mind. The combination of our streaming appliances with our enterprise-grade EZ TV IPTV Platform creates a powerful, scalable solution for real-time, secure delivery of mission-critical video for the most demanding environments."



About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.



Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.



