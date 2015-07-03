European Debut for Facilis' New Shared Storage and Asset Tracking Products at IBC 2015; Spotlights Partnerships with Technology Leaders

At IBC 2015, Facilis (booth 7.C10), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage systems and dynamic workflow solutions for the film, broadcast and AV markets, will introduce a number of new products to the European market. These include solutions for high-end and budget conscious facilities, along with a new tracking product that combines search, management and access to project assets in a simple interface.

Facilis will also highlight co-operative partnership agreements with Adobe, Telestream, VSN and Marquis Broadcast to simplify the integration of Facilis products within a multi-vendor technology ecosystem.

Amongst the Facilis products being introduced to the European market for the first time at IBC are:

TerraBlock 24D/HA Hybrid Array includes a drive group of 8 x SSDs for ultra-high performance, alongside a larger drive group of traditional 4TB SATA drives for 72TB or 80TB combined capacity. The 24D /HA is designed to deliver the performance required for uncompressed 4K finishing, along with scale-out collaborative editorial, in the same system. Using the TerraBlock Virtual Volume system, project-based SSD and HDD allocations can be created on the fly to meet various format and workflow requirements.

TerraBlock 8D is an 8-drive, 16TB turnkey content creation system. Like Facilis' larger servers, this 2U rack mountable server combines the Facilis Shared File System with virtual volume workflow and performance. The 8D includes 4 x 1GbE Ports and can be upgraded to support Fibre Channel and 10Gig E connections. The TerraBlock 8D can be expanded by connecting to additional TerraBlock's as the workflow requirements increase.

Facilis FastTracker is a comprehensive application for cataloguing, searching, viewing and accessing many media types within the Facilis TerraBlock Shared Storage System, including all major QuickTime, MP4 and MXF codecs, along with DPX and TARGA image sequences, to name a few. This easy-to-use system includes custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, "Boolean" search capability and incremental indexing functionality.

“These new products are a response to customer feedback and meet real customer needs – from a system capable of concurrent editorial and finishing workflows, to an easy way to track the terabytes of media they use, and an entry-level system for deploying in smaller workgroups,” commented James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis, “Equally important is our partnerships with other leading technology vendors. We don’t operate in isolation – our aim is to ensure that our products and systems enable our partner products to work at their highest potential for our cooperative customers."

For the first time anywhere, visitors to the Facilis booth will be able to see shipping version 6.5 of the TerraBlock software that includes new scalability features for volumes and workgroups. Features include:

· Cascading Volumes enable seamless expansion of storage capacity among multiple drive groups and servers, all without moving or copying data.



· Windows Growing File Support helps our customers incorporate capture and encode automations, along with popular edit-during-ingest workflows on Windows as well as OSX.

· Increased User and Volume count up to 250 connected multi-platform users with no per-seat fees through the Facilis Shared File System and increase in Volume count to 1000.