EuclidIQ Receives New Patent for Video Encoding of Complex Video Sources

Concord, Mass., April 11th, 2017 –EuclidIQ, a leading provider of video compression products, today announced it has been granted a new U.S. patent bringing its patent pool over 40, with additional patents pending in the U.S. and internationally. Focusing on high-motion source video typically difficult to encode, patent 9,621,917, titled “Continuous Block Tracking for Temporal Prediction in Video Encoding,” describes an innovative method for improving motion estimation, one of the fundamental components of all video encoders.

The algorithms in this patent are part of EuclidIQ's continuing effort to improve H.264 encoding for videos that are typically difficult to encode, such as high-motion and high-complexity videos. By reducing visual artifacts in these difficult videos, EuclidIQ video encoding produces a better overall viewing experience. The primary goal is to enable users to stream video at lower bitrates while maintaining quality, or to improve quality at the same bitrates relative to standard encoders.



Dane Kottke, EuclidIQ’s chief product development officer and first author of the patent, commented: “The continuous block tracker applies tracking concepts from computer vision to enhance standard encoding algorithms while remaining compatible with standard encoders. The technique introduced in this patent improves motion estimation by extending the search space in previous reference frames, which is especially helpful for videos with high motion. Overall, this results in higher quality video encodings with fewer artifacts at typical encoding bitrates.”

To learn more about EuclidIQ and its video processing technology, visit the company website, www.euclidiq.com.