EuclidIQ Names Dane Kottke as Chief Product Development Officer

EuclidIQ, a leading provider of video compression products that mimic the human visual system, today announced that it has promoted Dr. Dane Kottke to Chief Product Development Officer. In his new position, Dr. Kottke will oversee the development of EuclidIQ’s products, including video algorithm design and optimization, video codec architectures, quality control, and software APIs for video coding.

Dr. Kottke was previously Director of Software Development at EuclidIQ. He brings over 20 years of video and signal processing experience. Before joining EuclidIQ, Dr. Kottke worked at Avid where he initiated and oversaw the development of video and audio codecs, including the design and specification of DNxHD, as well as implementations for H.264, JPEG-2000, MPEG-2, and VC-1. Prior to Avid, Dr. Kottke worked in the Signal Processing Center of Technology at Lockheed Martin. Dr. Kottke earned a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

“With his deep understanding of video codecs and algorithm design, Dane has been a driving force in our product development efforts these last 3 years,” said Richard Wingard, Co-founder and CEO of EuclidIQ. “As we ramp up for the next stage in our growth and bring new products to market, he is ideally suited to spearhead the development of our next generation products."

More information is available at http://www.euclidiq.com