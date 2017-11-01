Espial to Speak at NexTV CEO Latin America Summit

OTTAWA, Ontario — Nov. 1, 2017 — Espial today announced that Breno Fleury, the company's senior director of business development and strategy for Latin America, will speak on an executive panel at NexTV CEO Latin America 2017. Joining industry executives, Fleury will provide his expertise and insights on cloud SaaS video platforms and RDK during the panel "CTOs and The Future of New TV Technologies."



"The pay-TV industry is seeing an acceleration in the rate and scope of change. For operators to maintain their relevancy and differentiation, they must embrace new business and user consumption models," said Fleury. "At the NexTV CEO summit, I'll discuss why fast and efficient adoption of new technologies, such as RDK and cloud SaaS platforms, combined with next-generation development and operations methodologies are essential factors for success, now more than ever."



During the panel, Fleury will explain the challenges facing operators in today's multi-device pay-TV environment and how a fusion of traditional video and new OTT applications can deliver a differentiated unified user experience. The panel will also explore new video consumption models, which are designed to help differentiate operators from the competition. Strategies for increasing the value of content through technology will be discussed, including ways to enhance the end-user experience; ensure highly effective merchandizing and promotions; and deliver new apps, devices and experiences at web speed.



Fleury is a veteran in the pay-TV industry. Prior to Espial, he held leadership positions in product management, engineering, strategy and business development at Scientific Atlanta and Cisco Systems, with a track record of developing technology solutions to enhance the media content consumption experience. In his current role at Espial, Fleury is focused on the transformation of video platforms into a unified, state of art video experience. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, an MBA and Master of Science degree in management of technology.



This is the fourth Latin American Summit of TV dedicated to discussing the challenges and transformations in the video and entertainment business related CEOs. In addition to pay-TV operators and TV channels leaders, the summit brings together next-generation players in the market that are capturing new audiences on the internet, including OTT VOD, cinema and TV producers, linear pay-TV OTTs, social networks, and more.



Stop by NexTV to see Espial demonstrate its latest RDK and Elevate cloud SaaS solutions at the Biltmore in Miami, Nov. 2-3. The panel will take place Nov. 3 from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m.



