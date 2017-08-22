Espial Named a Finalist in Two CSI Awards Categories

OTTAWA, Canada -- Aug. 22, 2017 -- Espial today announced it has been shortlisted for two CSI Awards 2017. The Espial Media Service Platform is a finalist in the "Best Cable or Satellite IP Solution" category based on being the supplier and MSI for the Tele Columbus advanceTV service in Germany. In addition, the Espial Media Service Platform and Espial G4 STB Client have been recognized in the "Best Customer Premise Technology" category for their work on the UMA service with NOS, Portugal's leading cable operator.



At the heart of the advanceTV solution for Tele Columbus is the Espial Media Service Platform, a cloud-based back-office platform that unifies the video experience. Paired with the Espial G4 STB Client, based on RDK, the Media Service Platform powers advanceTV's intuitive content navigation and discovery via a fast, immersive interface; recommendations; and unified search across all content and devices. NOS turned to the Espial G4 STB Client to ensure an exceptional consumer experience for its next-generation set-top box (STB). The G4 STB Client is a breakthrough software solution offering an immersive user experience, unmatched performance, and blended traditional and OTT content.



"We're excited to be shortlisted in two categories of the CSI Awards for our work with NOS and Tele Columbus," said Kirk Edwardson, head of marketing at Espial. "Not only does this achievement recognize the success of our elite services team in delivering breakthrough technologies for leading European operators, it also acknowledges the power of our cloud and client solutions, RDK leadership, and exceptional user experience."



In its 15th year, the CSI Awards recognize excellence in the broadcast, video, OTT, and IoT sectors. The awards are organised by CSI Magazine. Winners will be determined by an independent judging panel and announced on Friday, Sept. 15 at IBC in Amsterdam.



About the CSI Awards

Established in 2003, the CSI Awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognise and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV, and associated sectors.



About Espial

With Espial, video service providers create responsive and engaging subscriber viewing experiences incorporating powerful content discovery and intuitive navigation. Service providers achieve 'Web-speed' innovation with Espial's flexible, open cloud software leveraging RDK and HTML5 technologies. This provides competitive advantage through an immersive and personalized user experience, seamlessly blending advanced TV services with OTT content. With customers spanning six continents, Espial is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with R&D centers in Seattle, Montreal, Silicon Valley, Cambridge, and Lisbon, and sales offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com



