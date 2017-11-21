Espial Elevate Introduces Amazon Alexa Voice Support

OTTAWA, Ontario — Nov. 21, 2017 — Espial announced today that its Elevate cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) video platform now features a next-generation user interface with voice control, allowing consumers to search, discover, and control live TV, on-demand content, and recordings using their voice. Compatible with all Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, Espial Elevate supports voice controls for a range of features to provide an exceptional video experience for consumers. These include quick channel changes, search, user interface navigation, trick play management, and playback of time-shift TV, VOD, and DVR recordings.



"We are excited that Espial has integrated Alexa into the Elevate video platform," said Daniel Rausch, vice president at Amazon. "Offering the ability to easily find content, control playback, and change channels, hands-free, will help Elevate customers interact with their favorite content in a way that is simple and intuitive — just ask Alexa."



"Adding Amazon Alexa support to our Elevate platform allows pay-TV operators to ride the wave of consumer excitement and the massive industry investment in voice technology," said Mick McCluskey, head of product management at Espial. "Today's television viewers want simplicity when it comes to their entertainment experience. Offering advanced voice control on our Elevate user interface dramatically reduces the time to discover content. When viewers are satisfied, they watch longer, which leads to increased customer retention and revenues for pay-TV operators."



Elevate is built on a proven, multitenant cloud platform that has been successfully deployed by dozens of pay-TV operators. It offers predictable costs and a roadmap to achieve web scale and speed. Espial Elevate ensures that operators can deliver a richer and more immersive video experience to subscribers across all devices, including set-top boxes and consumer-owned screens.



Voice control is now available to new and existing Elevate customers via the cloud. For more information about Elevate, visit www.espial.com.



About Espial

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial's customers span six continents, have deployed tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial's global sales, support, and innovation centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com



