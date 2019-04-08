Epic Games’ Unreal Engine Wins Technical Emmy and Is Featured in More Than 50 Broadcast Partner Presentations at NAB 2019

April 8, 2019 - Las Vegas, NV, NAB Show - Epic Games is at NAB 2019 to showcase the latest Unreal Engine broadcast technology integrations and workflows. Unreal Engine broadcast solutions and use cases are being demonstrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center April 8-11 at the Studio Xperience Booth #SL3824 alongside more than 50 appearances with customers such as NFL Network, FOX Sports, The Weather Channel, and more.

Epic Games is at NAB on the heels of accepting the first Technology and Engineering Emmy for Unreal Engine in the 2017-2018 category, “3D Engine Software for the Production of Animation” during last night’s 70th Annual Science & Technology Emmy Awards hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Where to see Unreal Engine at NAB 2019:

— April 9, 2:00-2:30PM, N419, Epic Games Technical Product Manager Andy Blondin will present "Blurring the Lines Between Games, Film and Television: Epic Games Case Study"

— April 8-11, 11:00 and 11:30AM daily, #SL3824, Unreal Engine workflow presentations from Weather Channel's Michael Potts, Girraphic's Grant Werle, NFL Network's Pat Lee, Fox Sports' Zac Fields, MYREZE's Bjorn Mireze and Ben Grafchik of Sneaky Big

— April 8, 2:00PM, #SL3824 an interview with Kim Libreri, Epic Games CTO providing a general overview of Unreal Engine technology

— April 9, 1:00PM #SL3824 an interview with Andy Blondin, Epic Games Technical Product Manager, covering Unreal Engine broadcast features

— April 10, 3:30PM #SL3824 an interview with David Morin, Head of LA Lab, Epic Games talking about industry technology and Unreal Engine

— April 11, 12:00PM #SL3824 an interview with Ryan Mayeda, Technical Product Manager, Epic Games presenting about Unreal Engine and VFX pipelines

A range of Unreal Engine integration partners will be exhibiting at NAB, several of whom will showcase virtual production and real-time broadcast workflows. Those partners include: AJA Video Systems, AR Wall/AMD, Avid, Blackmagic Design, Bluefish 444, Brainstorm, ChyronHego, Maxon, Mosys, Ncam, NewTek, Procyc, Ross Video, Stype, The Future Group, Vizrt, wTVision, and Zero Density, along with many other customers featured in panels and presentations during the week.

Epic Games recently launched Unreal Engine 4.22, bringing powerful new features to content creators and storytellers. The release introduces ray tracing and a host of virtual production tools, including a new UI for the Composure compositing tool; support for OpenColorIO (OCIO) color profiles; Sequence Take Recorder for faster iteration and review of takes; multi-user collaborative editing features, and much more.

About Unreal Engine

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine technology brings high-quality games to PC, console, mobile, AR and VR platforms. Creators also use Unreal for photorealistic visualization, interactive product design, film, virtual production, mixed reality TV broadcast and animated entertainment. Follow @UnrealEngine and download Unreal for free at unrealengine.com.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, which brings high-fidelity, interactive experiences to PC, console, mobile, AR, VR and the Web, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.