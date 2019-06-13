Embrionix Products at BroadcastAsia2019

Exhibiting in the Ideal Systems booth 6E3-01, Embrionix will feature its recently launched, award-winning emVIRTU IP-to-IP media processing and core infrastructure platform, as well as its compact, stand-alone emFUSION and emVIEW IP gateways. BroadcastAsia attendees also will have the opportunity to see the company's miniaturized emSFP range of SFP-based IP gateways; emMODULAR aggregation frame; and emSET configuration, monitoring, and control software for Embrionix IP devices.

emVIRTU IP-to-IP Media Processing Platform for SD-up-to-UHD Environments

The emVIRTU All-IP Core Infrastructure and media processing platform is housed in a high-density, 1RU frame packed with serious processing power for mission-critical and all-IP media production environments. Ideal for SD-up-to-UHD production, the platform offers an efficient, passive-frame that allows users to minimize energy costs and cabling while optimizing space. With aggregation bandwidth reaching up to 1.6Tb/s, the emVIRTU allows broadcasters and other users to produce high-resolution UHD, HD, and 3G content efficiently and without constraints.

emVIRTU supports simultaneous use of UHD and HD in the same small, 1RU footprint. The platform offers up to 64 advanced IP processing functions for UHD environments, or 256 advanced IP processing functions for HD environments. The Embrionix platform supports a modular approach, enabling the selective addition of virtualized processing functionalities such as frame synchronization, up/down/cross-conversion, multiviewer capabilities, quad link-to-single link UHD conversion, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and color processing.

emFUSION and emVIEW IP Gateways

At BroadcastAsia2019, Embrionix also will showcase the company's compact emFUSION-6 SDI-to/from-IP and IP-to-HDMI gateway with support for HD, 3G, and SMPTE ST 2110 UHD. The software-defined, stand-alone gateway is ideal for remote broadcast production, interconnecting SDI signals to an IP infrastructure via a single 25GE aggregation link or via dual links for (ST 2022-7) hitless redundancy. The emFUSION-6 supports up to three channels of encapsulation and three channels of de-encapsulation.

The compact emVIEW IP-to-HDMI 2.0 gateway from Embrionix offers universal support for all 4K/UHD signal formats and resolutions up to 4K/UHD 60Hz/hitless redundancy, with support for any wide, linear, and narrow sender. Making the most of a 25GE IP interface (hitless), this versatile gateway guards the integrity of the 4K/UHD image on an HDMI display, regardless of signal type or format, whether from a quad ST 2110 1080p flow (Square Division or Two Sample Interleaved) or single ST 2110 4K/UHD flow.

Embrionix provides compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, and monitoring solutions, including multiviewers, for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, small footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power, and close the gap between fiber optic, coaxial, and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. The emSFPs can be installed directly inside a 10GE or 25GE COTS IP switch for signal aggregation to 40/100GE ports and can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of stand-alone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals.

