EL REY NETWORK HEATS UP THE PITCH WITH ‘RED CARD RIOT’ PROMOTION IN SUPPORT OF NEW SOCCER/SPY THRILLER, ‘MATADOR’

Austin, TX, June 26, 2014 -- El Rey Network is kicking off a new multi-platform promotional initiative titled Red Card Riot (www.RedCardRiot.com), designed to drive fan engagement in advance of the network’s soccer spy thriller “Matador” premiering Tuesday, July 15th at 9 pm ET/PT. The innovative marketing program, conceived by Campfire/SapientNitro with production by RED Interactive and SunnyBoy and media planning by Media Storm, looks to tap into World Cup fever, enabling fans to ‘call a foul’ on friends/colleagues/cultural incidents by sending them a personalized Red Card from www.RedCardRiot.com. While on the site, fans will also gain access to a sneak peek of “Matador” and exclusive videos featuring LA Riot players. Known as 'the most red-carded team in the league,' it’s fitting that the fictional LA Riot team would celebrate fouls. The program rolls out today, June 26th, in celebration of the United States World Cup team advancing to the “Knockout Round.”

“Matador” is an irreverent, adrenaline-filled series that chronicles the unlikely rise of Tony "Matador" Bravo (Gabriel Luna), a professional soccer player for the LA Riot who comes to be known as much for his antics off the field as his moves on it. But what his fans and family don't realize is that it's all a cover—in truth, he is a skilled covert operative executing missions for the CIA. Agent Bravo, nicknamed “Matador” after he takes out a top player known as “The Bull” during tryouts for the team, finds himself suddenly thrust into a clandestine world. But, in balancing his dueling roles, he will be forced to confront the question of his true identity… and it is this mission which may prove to be his most dangerous. The 13-episode series, from award-winning writer/producer Roberto Orci, is the second scripted original to air on filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's new, English-language entertainment network. Rodriguez will direct the premiere episode of the series.

Filmed in Los Angeles, “Matador” features an international cast including Gabriel Luna (NCIS: Los Angeles, Prison Break) in the title role of Tony "Matador" Bravo; Alfred Molina (The Da Vinci Code, Spider Man 2) as Andrés Galan, the billionaire owner of the ascendant LA Riot franchise and a member of an elite group of powerful global players, ruthless individuals who can impact world events on a scale that one would never imagine; Nicky Whelan (Left Behind, Chosen, The Wedding Ringer) as Annie Mason, Tony's analytical and beautiful control agent who serves as the head of a little known branch of the CIA; Neil Hopkins (Bones, True Blood) as Noah Peacott, Annie’s brilliant but awkward partner; and Tanc Sade (The Gilmore Girls, 90210) as Alec Holester, an English striker for the LA Riot who is past his prime, but still very skilled.

“Matador” is created by Roberto Orci, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie and Andrew Orci. Executive producers are Dworkin & Beattie, also showrunners, alongside executive producers Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman and consulting producer Andrew Orci. Also joining as executive producers are Heather Kadin of K/O Paper Products; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; and FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa.

Through their exclusive output deal, Entertainment One Television (eOne) exclusively represents worldwide distribution rights (with the exception of U.S. broadcast network rights) for El Rey Network's “Matador” and other original scripted series created for the U.S based cable network, to be announced.

About El Rey Network:

El Rey Network is a new 24-hour English language network founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network unites the most culturally diverse generation in history through fearless, badass and original content that awakens the renegade in everyone. The network's action-packed content is anchored by original signature dramas, feature films, grindhouse genre, cult classic action, and horror/sci-fi. El Rey Network LLC (www.elreynetwork.com) is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

