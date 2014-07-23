Eight different functions on one board with Crystal Vision’s SYNNER 310

SYNNER 310 is Crystal Vision's most multi-functional product yet. Working with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources and both AES and analogue audio, SYNNER 310 combines a video synchronizer, tracking audio delay, embedder, de-embedder, audio processor, video proc-amp and Dolby encoder or decoder – all on one board to simplify system designs and save engineers money and rack space. These eight functions can either be used separately as required, or can be used all together to create a very powerful product able to fulfil any timing, embedding and de-embedding requirements.

SYNNER 310 is fundamentally a video synchronizer. It can both synchronize incoming video signals which are not locked to the local reference – taking its timing from the external analogue reference and automatically synchronizing sources between 0 and 1 frame – and compensate for timing delays within the video system, ideal for when the frame rate is correct but the source has been passed through equipment and therefore been delayed for a few lines. The ability to cross-lock allows it to conveniently use any available timing signals, with a 3Gb/s, HD or SD input referenced to either HD tri-level syncs or SD Black and Burst. SYNNER 310 includes tracking audio delay functionality to help maintain lip-sync, running the audio fast or slow to ensure the video and audio stay correctly timed. In addition, SYNNER 310 offers a flexible range of video and audio delays to help match all the signals – including up to ten frames of video and audio delay to match any big system delays.

SYNNER 310 can additionally be used as an embedder or de-embedder – making it ideal for any signal timing applications where external audio needs to be embedded or de-embedded, such as on the station output, station input or before a studio mixer. By fitting up to two audio piggybacks to the main board, it can embed and de-embed a mixture of up to two groups of analogue audio and four groups of AES at the same time. With up to 32 possible audio input channels available for embedding into the video or for output as external audio, SYNNER 310 includes powerful audio routing – allowing full shuffling and overwriting of the channels taken from the incoming video input, input piggybacks and Dolby options.

For optimizing the quality of the sound or picture, SYNNER 310 can be used as an audio or video processor – offering gain adjustment, audio resampling and stereo to mono conversion, as well as a video proc-amp which allows adjustment of the video gain, black level and independent RGB and YUV gains.

SYNNER 310 is ideal for Dolby E users. Firstly, it allows very flexible handling of Dolby E and will even synchronize video containing a mixture of Dolby E and linear AES within the same audio group by separating them and synchronizing both types in the appropriate way before re-embedding the audio. It will also auto-correct timing errors with the guardband, aligning it correctly with the output video switching point. Secondly, SYNNER 310 can be used as a Dolby encoder or decoder simply by fitting the appropriate top board, making it a more convenient and space-saving way to encode or decode Dolby E signals that need to be de-embedded or re-embedded than using separate products for the task. The DBE-E Dolby encoder top board allows up to eight channels of AES with associated metadata to be encoded as a single Dolby E stream and then be either embedded into the video or output as an AES stream. The DBE-D Dolby decoder top board allows a Dolby E encoded signal to be decoded and then be either output as analogue or AES audio or re-embedded into the output video, and also provides two stereo downmixes for easier monitoring. SYNNER 310 features sophisticated audio metadata handling, including SMPTE 2020 embedding and de-embedding.

SYNNER 310 can be easily given integrated fiber input/output connectivity, allowing the signals to be carried over longer distances. Designed for SMPTE 297-2006 short-haul applications, the FIP fiber input option is used to receive an optical input, the FOP fiber output option to transmit an optical output using a Class I laser and the FIO fiber option to provide simultaneous fiber input and output. Having the fiber integral to the board reduces the need to use up additional rack space and money for separate fiber optic transmitters and receivers – and adds further functionality to SYNNER 310.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director Philip Scofield: "SYNNER 310 forms the backbone of many central apparatus rooms, providing synchronization, embedding, de-embedding, fiber conversion plus other functionality – all on a single board."

SYNNER 310 is a 100mm x 266mm module which is housed in Crystal Vision's Indigo frames – available in 2U, 1U and desk top box sizes – and saves rack space by allowing up to 12 boards to fit in 2U. SYNNER 310 can be used with a variety of different frame rear modules to access the inputs and outputs – selected based on the type of audio being used and whether a Dolby encoder or decoder top board or a fiber option is fitted.

SYNNER 310 is very straightforward to operate. Control options include board edge switches, an integrated control panel on the AE frames, a remote control panel, GPIs, SNMP, the Statesman Lite PC software and the VisionWeb Control web browser software. Two GPI outputs are reserved for alarm indication and may be assigned any number of 48 video and audio alarms, allowing comprehensive signal monitoring.

SYNNER 310 is shipping now.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers and a full range of interface equipment including converters, synchronizers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

www.crystalvision.tv