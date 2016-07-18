Educational Broadcaster, Montgomery College Television (MCTV), Readies for Multi-Channel Operation with Myers’ ProTrack

With the ProTrack Broadcast Management System in place, MCTV will achieve economies of scale, adding a new HD channel to their operation

Northampton, MA, July 18, 2016 -- Myers, a leading developer of broadcast management software, announces Montgomery College Television (MCTV) as the latest educational broadcaster to deploy their broadcast management system, ProTrack. Serving as an independent broadcaster that produces their own content, MCTV sought to advance the efficiency of their workflow in order to do more with less. Installing ProTrack better positions MCTV for the launch of their new HD channel later this year.

Leveraging the BXF standard, MCTV is able to capitalize on seamless integration between ProTrack and Harmonic’s Polaris Play Automation System. Schedules flow back and forth between the two systems, ensuring accuracy and more streamlined reconciliation. ProTrack also processes media timing updates in order to provide specific program lengths needed for log creation. This allows MCTV to further improve the creation of program breaks.

“Running a station independently consumes a lot of resources in producing, airing, and properly archiving content,” shared Melissa Pace, Station Manager, Montgomery College. “Deploying ProTrack has enabled us to more effectively manage our operation holistically while simultaneously staying committed and true to our mission of delivering the valuable content our viewers have come to rely on.”

Serving as a community broadcaster, MCTV is mandated to produce and file reports such as Media Listing and performances reporting. By leveraging their new broadcast management system, their staff can automate such reports, freeing up and shifting valuable staff resources to additional prioritized tasks at-hand. It also provides enhanced visibility of the schedule to MCTV and their viewers through the ProWeb module. ProWeb enables program schedules to be easily produced, exported, and shared with viewers online.

“As a vendor partner serving every media market vertical, we understand the nuances each vertical brings to bear and are happy to be able to provide educational broadcasters like MCTV the necessary tools they need to operate as efficiently as possible,” said Crist Myers, CEO and President of Myers. “Utilizing ProTrack not only automates the workflow, enabling users to shift their focus to such things as producing or acquiring their content, but it ensures they are able to maximize that content.”

About Montgomery College Television

Montgomery College Television provides video production services to Montgomery College, its faculty, staff and partners. MCTV's award-winning production team produces educational programs that highlight the best of Montgomery College and television coverage of College events. MCTV staff manages the College’s educational cable television channel (channel 10 on cable systems in Montgomery County). Many of their programs may also be seen on the Montgomery College YouTube Channel.

MCTV is an auxiliary funded entity at Montgomery College receiving partial funding from the Montgomery County Cable Fund which receives its monies from cable franchise fees. We strive to use these funds to create high quality educational and informational programming while supporting the college community.

About Myers

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software for the rapidly evolving media landscape. Myers’ extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has served as an integral part in the development of a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. Media facilities large and small utilize and benefit from the unique, scalable broadcast management solution, helping them improve operational efficiency and profitability. http://myersinfosys.com/