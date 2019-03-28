New EditShare Visual Dashboard Simplifies Compliance Testing for IMF Productions

Basingstoke, UK - March 28, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, automated quality control (AQC), is making it easier and more affordable for media production and post-production facilities to expand their business with IMF workflows. Demonstrated at NAB 2019 (booth SL8016), EditShare QScan models now sport a new node-based IMF dashboard that gives users a visual “top-down” look at their IMF packages, demystifying the complexity of reading IMF bundle compositions for media professionals.

“IMF content distribution, which could expand business opportunities for many production and post production operations, is becoming more and more accessible,” comments Howard Twine, Director of Software Strategy, EditShare. “As with most evolving technology, the early adopters of IMF compliance workflows typically face higher costs of ownership and often more challenging technology to master. With EditShare, the strategy has always been to make sure technology is accessible and affordable for its customers from day one and we continue to buck that trend with the new release of QScan. Our new IMF node-based dashboard is designed so that the majority of media professionals can easily utilize it and do so without breaking the bank. Making sure the capabilities are available to everyone is one of the best ways to promote adoption and ensure that customers are investing in future proof solutions.”

QScan, EditShare’s AQC solution, simplifies compliance and delivery requirements with robust quality control capabilities that leverage a patent pending QScan Single-Pass Analysis process which can be applied at any point during the workflow.

Like many solutions, QScan tests the integrity of all the metadata and essence files contained within an IMF bundle. However, it is crucial for a user to understand the downstream workflow implications of an error found in one essence file in order to get the best business efficiency that IMF brings and this is where QScan is a standout. The QScan IMF node view guides users to those elements that have issues as well as provides a very intuitive view of the overall package. Users can easily examine XML files like the Composition Playlist (CPL) and quickly understand what the structure of the package and subsequent versions look like without having to create that version, only to discover that errors have been transferred to the output, saving time and ultimately money. The QScan node-based approach significantly shortens the learning time required to adopt IMF across any organization looking to improve its versioning process.

See EditShare QScan at NAB 2019

Attendees to the 2019 NAB Show can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare QScans solutions can help

To book a private press briefing, please contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com. For more information on QScan, please visit qscan.editshare.com.

