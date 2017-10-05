EditShare Stays on Trend at NAB Show New York with Demonstrations on Storage Security and Scalability, Best Practice QC Integration and Remote Workflows

Boston, MA — October 5, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will showcase its multiple award winning EFS products and workflow solutions on booth N133 at the NAB Show New York from October 18th to 19th, 2017 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Attendees can learn first-hand workflow trends and technologies that are leading the next generation production and post-production facilities including: content security, single-node versus multi-node enterprise storage infrastructures, cost effective and secure remote workflows, what it means to have QC fully integrated and best practice media management. Attendees are invited to book a private demo / briefing to discuss these and other important infrastructure needs at: https://www.editshare.com/nab-ny-2017.

EditShare Solutions on display include:

XStreamEFS 200andEFS 300

The groundbreaking XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 single node storage solutions provide emerging media organizations with the option of starting with a simple, affordable and scalable solution that can also become their long-term enterprise grade shared storage platform. The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with 12 enterprise-grade HDDs offering 24, 48, 64, 96 or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space saving form factor, while the XStream EFS 300 is equipped with 6 drives, and 28, 56, 84, 112 or 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis for customers who need greater capacity.

XStream EFS 40NL

The XStream EFS 40NL delivers the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease of use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes.

EFS Auditing Capabilities

EditShare’s highly anticipated storage auditing capabilities for EFS provides comprehensive reporting of all file system activity, including file creation, deletion, modification, opens and reads as well as general media space access. The new auditing feature will be available in all XStream EFS scale-out storage models including the recently released single-node XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 models as well as the brand new XStream EFS 40 NL parking storage and flagship XStream EFS 450 enterprise solution.

Flow: Independent Software Defined Media Asset Management Platform

On exhibit for the first time at NAB New York is EditShare’s latest iteration of Flow Production Asset Management. Announced at IBC2017, Flow will be available as a storage-agnostic software solution and will work with industry-standard storage solutions, providing a layer of content creation, media management and workflow automation that optimizes the entire production workflow.

QUALES QC Integration

Attendees can also catch a sneak peek of how EditShare plans to deeply integrate its latest acquisition, QC and file verification specialist company, QUALES, into EFS. The unique QUALES user interface is designed for the creative, giving an instant visual presentation of the quality checked file. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, will have an intuitive visual aid to spot-check content. With QC offered as a core capability within the EditShare Flow media asset management platform, users will be able to systematically QC content at any point across the workflow saving countless hours of production and post-production time.

Geevs Next Generation Ingest & Playout Servers

Designed to seamlessly integrate with EditShare Flow media asset management, XStream EFS scale-out shared storage and Ark archiving, Geevs completes the EditShare end-to-end workflow with extensive tools to manage ingest, distribution and station playout for programs as well as fast-turn for news and sports. The new hardware offers significant speed improvements for managing frame rates, complex codecs and status graphic overlays.

