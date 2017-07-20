EditShare Shows Its Flow Independence, QUALES QC Magic and New EFS Parking Storage at IBC2017

Basingstoke, UK — July 20, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced today that IBC2017 will serve as the stage to showcase its new software-defined Flow media asset management platform. Available as a storage-agnostic software solution, Flow will work with industry-standard storage solutions, providing a layer of content creation, media management and workflow automation that optimizes the entire production workflow. IBC attendees will also have an opportunity to get hands-on with EditShare’s extensive suite of automated QC tools, following the recent acquisition of video QC specialist QUALES, along with EditShare’s brand new XStream EFS 40NL parking storage.

“Filmmakers, content producers, broadcasters… just about anyone creating content for a living spends an exorbitant amount of time and money creating their assets,” comments James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “The sole purpose of Flow is to help creative professionals find and use their valuable assets, and ultimately create better content.”

IBC attendees can see the full line up of EditShare solutions at booth 7.C27.

Richings adds, “What we’re showing at IBC this year demonstrates our innovative approach to media management and opens our creative tools to a much wider audience. Whatever storage you have, Flow will help you get the most value out of your content by adding a layer of intelligence to your storage platform. And with the addition of QUALES, Flow will also make sure your content is always in good shape.”

Flow is a highly scalable media asset management platform for managing ingest, logging, searching, retrieving, editing and distributing content. It includes advanced modules such as Flow Automation, which automates repetitive or complex tasks such as transcoding and file delivery; AirFlow for web-based review and approval; and Flow Story for remote editing and collaboration.

New for IBC, the software-defined Flow platform brings intelligent media asset management to other industry storage systems. EditShare’s Director of Software Strategy, Howard Twine, elaborates on what attendees will see: “Users can now host Flow on their own hardware - on premise, such as with Avid Nexus, or in a hosted virtual environment, such as Amazon AWS or Microsoft AZURE. For those facilities that have non-EditShare storage, this is a big win. Flow can now manage a wide range of third-party storage environments, automating workflows from ingest to archive and offering efficiencies that were previously only available with proprietary solutions. With a full public API, Flow provides all the flexibility required to integrate and provide powerful solutions for all kinds of content creators.”

QC at Your Fingertips

Known for its intuitive visual interface and powerful automated QC, QUALES is now an integral part of EditShare’s Flow media asset management platform. Available as part of an integrated solution or standalone, QUALES offers the most flexible and reliable QC solution in the industry. Richings elaborates on the need for QC evolution, “Right now, people QC content because they have to. Our approach is different, which is why we’re so excited about this acquisition. We believe that there is inherent value in checking your content at every stage of the production and post-production process. The problem is that it is usually time-consuming and expensive. But with QUALES, we’re changing that. Our Integrated and Automated QC approach will add value at every step of a production, and it will be an important part of the content creation process in the future.”

At IBC, EditShare will demonstrate QUALES QC as a core capability within EditShare’s Flow media asset management platform. Attendees will be able to see first-hand how they can QC content at any point across the production workflow, a breakthrough that will change the traditional process of QC.

Achieve Superior Storage Economics with New EFS Parking Storage

The new XStream EFS 40NL parking storage delivers the performance required for parking content while offering all the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease-of-management benefits of the EditShare EFS shared storage environment.

Bill Thompson, EditShare’s storage product manager, comments, “Parking and unparking assets is incredibly simple and only requires the storage goal for a media space to be redefined. The EFS 40NL automatically moves the content to and from parking storage as directed by users, saving valuable online storage for important production needs.” The EFS 40NL offers the XStream EFS “Storage Node Group” concept and allows users to assign media spaces to a specific set of nodes and define how the files in the media space are protected, all while keeping the EFS single global namespace. Thompson adds, “The XStream EFS 40NL can also serve as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery workflows. Users can create a fully independent storage cluster by combining an EFS metadata server with one or more EFS 40NL storage nodes. Each will support a single namespace that will remain unaffected during any downtime.”

Attendees can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare solutions can help at: http://www.editshare.com/book-demo-ibc.

EditShare Press Briefings at IBC2017

Members of the media are invited to contact Janice Dolan at janice@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare spokesperson during IBC2017.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e)alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600



