EditShare Receives Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering

Basingstoke, UK — September 7, 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced that it has won a 2017 Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). The award recognizes EditShare’s technology contributions in pioneering development of multi-camera post-production workflows that were developed by the Lightworks team.



“Lightworks multi-camera technology completely changed how things were done in Hollywood, in Soho and beyond. It’s an innovation that laid the foundation for nearly every professional editing technology to follow,” comments James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “Pioneering new technologies and workflows is at the heart of what we do, from developing the first Avid and Final Cut Pro project sharing in EditShare Shared Storage to making AQC available across the entire workflow with Quales QC.” Richings adds, “We accept this Emmy® with great pride and joy, and I want to extend a special congratulations to the Lightworks developers who continue to innovate across our Flow Media Asset Management platform today. I also want to extend our sincere gratitude to our customers who provide us with the inspiration and support to push boundaries and deliver the very best tools that enable them to bring their creative visions to life.”

EditShare will receive its Emmy® Award on Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at the annual National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) in Las Vegas, NV.

Lightworks, which has more than four million registered downloads to date and is used in nearly every genre of video editing including by Hollywood masters of the cutting room Thelma Schoonmacher (“The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Jill Bilcock (“Moulin Rouge,” “Road to Perdition”) and Tariq Anwar (“American Beauty,” “The King’s Speech”), is part of the EditShare portfolio of products: Flow media asset management, XStream EFS shared storage, Quales QC, Geevs broadcast servers and Ark backup and archiving.

Rob Fearnside, one of the lead Lightworks engineers, comments on the thread of innovation that runs through EditShare development, “We are always thinking about how to make production more efficient and flexible, and about how we can enable our customers to spend more time on creativity and less time on the mechanics of making television shows and movies. The spirit of innovation that started with Lightworks continues to live on today in products we develop such as Flow, which boasts Lightworks DNA throughout the Flow Story editor.”

With a heritage steeped in non-linear editing (NLE) and end-to-end video workflows for broadcast and media, EditShare has utilized the engine of the award-winning Lightworks NLE to create Flow Story. Unlike traditional NLEs, Flow Story allows users to work remotely with secure access to the on-premise EditShare XStream EFS storage and media assets via an Internet connection. Ideal for news, sports, editorial and other productions where users may be outside the facility, Flow Story lets users assemble content, add voiceovers and collaborate with other NLEs for finishing, delivery or playout of packages. Direct access to on-premise EditShare XStream EFS storage accelerates content exchange within the safety of a secure network.

EditShare solutions can be seen at the upcoming IBC2017 exhibition held in Amsterdam from September 14th - 19th (stand 7.C27). For more information about EditShare Flow and Lightworks, please visit www.editshare.com/Flow and www.editshare.com/lightworks, respectively.

