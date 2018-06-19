EditShare QScan Strengthens Commitment to Industry Compliance with Support for IMF Packages

Basingstoke, UK — June 19, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, QC and media management solutions, announced today that the latest EditShare QScan Automated Quality Control family (AQC) of products, powered by the award-winning QUALES QC engine, now supports automated QC of IMF (Interoperable Master Format) packages. “The new QScan IMF release is yet another milestone on EditShare’s journey to provide users with next-generation solutions that meet the needs of today’s global production supply chain,” comments Howard Twine, director of software strategy, EditShare. “Although IMF is not a new concept, its broader industry adoption is on the horizon. Our new QScan IMF capabilities will play a key role in ensuring users that compliance delivery can be met with the utmost confidence and simplicity, demystifying complex emerging high-dynamic range technology and workflows.” In addition to support for IMF packages, all QScan models carry compliance certification from the DPP and AMWA which includes support for PSE testing.

IMF smooths the path for those modern post-production workflows requiring multiple file formats for the master, different versions and edits, different resolutions and frame rates, aspect ratios, languages, and ultimately distribution to many destinations. QScan aids in the IMF QC workflow by detecting the existence of the corresponding XML files (CPL, PKL, OPL, AssetMap, Volume Index) reading the contents and providing information about the structure of the entire IMF package (IMPs). Twine elaborates, “It is particularly interesting the way QScan shows the information of these XML files. QScan provides a timeline view of the CPL where all essence files are described, thus helping the user better understand the structure of the whole IMP. This approach educates while simplifying the entire process.”

QScan will detect when any errors are present in the XML files and perform all audio and video checks on the essence files as well. Twine concludes, “An IMF bundle is complex and there are many parts to it that can go wrong, causing problems further up the production or delivery process. QScan provides EditShare customers with the ability to rapidly and automatically spot structural errors within this bundle. In most cases, these types of errors cannot be spotted easily by a human operator and cause real problems for the production.”

About EditShare QScan Family of Products

The QScan AQC product line simplifies compliance and delivery requirements with robust quality check capabilities that leverage a patent pending QScan Single-Pass Analysis process which can be applied at any point during the workflow. The intuitive UI offers simple-to-use features and easy-to-read reporting results, making it easy to expand AQC use across the operation. QScan allows users to combine different test templates and with QScan Single Pass Analysis, maximizing efficiency for qualifying essence and container elements.

QScan One – A robust full-featured entry level AQC solution that processes one file at time. Ideal for small post facilities requiring the facility to check the integrity of files on an on-going basis but that don't need to check large volumes of media concurrently.

QScan Pro – A full-featured professional AQC solution that processes four files at a time. Designed for mid sized post facilities, with different departments such as audio, grading, VFX, and editing. Each department can set up parameters to test their files, with up to 4 files being tested simultaneously.

QScan Max – Fully scalable multi-node enterprise AQC solution with each node allowing for processing four concurrent files at a time. Ideal for VOD, OTT and Telco companies, the Max revision has limitless scalability allowing a large operator to test hundreds of files concurrently.

See new QScan release at BroadcastAsia2018

About EditShare

