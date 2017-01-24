EditShare Provides a Collaborative Media Platform for BVE 2017 Attendees

Basingstoke, UK — January 24 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will exhibit its line of professional collaborative media solutions, including the company’s flagship tiered media storage and integrated asset management products, XStream EFS and Flow, at the BVE 2017 exhibition held 28 February to 2 March at ExCel London on stand H14. Attendees can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare solutions can help at: sales@editshare.co.uk.

XStream EFS: Optimized Storage Technology and File Protection

The XStream shared storage range of products enables creative facilities of all sizes to collaborate and deliver content on time and within budget. On display at BVE 2017, the flagship XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful distributed scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media intensive workflows. It’s designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of 4K/UHD, 8K and virtual reality content.

New for BVE 2017: XStream EFS is the first storage system to allow users to dynamically define the combination of storage technology (HHD/SSD) and file protection that is applied to media and project spaces. This new capability allows users to optimize storage technology and file protection for each step in their post-production workflow, all on a single storage platform with a single media namespace. EditShare Storage Product Manager Bill Thomson explains the capabilities and benefits in this video interview: https://youtu.be/tfn0d_EoISs.

EditShare Flow: Asset Management for Production and Post Workflows

EditShare Flow features tools to manage ingest, log, search, retrieve, edit and distribute content and associated metadata, serving as a control and indexing layer across EditShare and third-party storage and archives. The Flow Automation module lets facilities simplify complex processes such as transcoding, QC and file delivery, while extensive codec support, including the newly added Apple ProRes along with the full range of industry-standard Avid MXF formats, ensures seamless and efficient remote and proxy-based editing workflows.

For remote workflows, Flow includes the web-based AirFlow and Flow Story applications. AirFlow allows staff to search, log, edit and play proxies in a web browser from any location. Users can securely download and upload proxy or high-resolution media from on-premise EditShare storage systems from anywhere in the world. With the same remote, yet secure access to on-premise EditShare storage, the new Flow Story application lets editors and production teams directly assemble content, add voiceovers and collaborate with other NLEs for finishing, delivery or playout of packages beyond the borders of the facility.

New for BVE 2017: Answering the market demand for an open platform with key third-party integration, Flow now facilitates advanced automated workflows with Interra Baton, Vidcheck, Amazon S3 and Aspera.

Stepping into the Cloud with Cost-Effective, Secure Hybrid Solutions

Post houses are increasingly viewing cloud-enabled asset storage and content management as a must-have toolset. Editors and production teams need quick access to content wherever they are, and the cloud can offer benefits such as wider content availability, flexibility of scale-up/down and cost benefits. The reality is, implementing full cloud-based workflows is not easy or cost-effective or fully secure. The adoption of a hybrid workflow that combines current in-house storage with web-based tools offers a safe, convenient and cost-efficient way to leverage the benefits of the cloud while minimizing the risks.

At BVE 2017, EditShare will demonstrate its Hybrid Cloud workflow solution. An IBC2016 Innovation Award winner for content management, the combination features XStream EFS storage with integrated Flow, AirFlow and Flow Story for complete collaboration anywhere in the world.



EditShare Press Briefings at BVE 2017

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during BVE 2017.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559