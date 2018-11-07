EditShare Media Solutions Power New LG U+ Entertainment Offering “The Show”

Basingstoke, UK — November 7, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, announced today that the South Korean based global electronics telco and IPTV powerhouse LG U+ has selected EditShare solutions to produce and distribute the highly popular SBS Medianet music program, “The Show”, to its valued subscribers. The advanced EditShare architecture is designed to support the unique LG U+ “omni-view” experience, offering LG U+ subscribers new camera angles not available on traditional TV or OTT viewing options. The cutting-edge media infrastructure features EditShare’s flagship XStream EFS 450 high-availability, scale-out shared storage solution with integrated Flow media asset management as the core platform. EditShare’s new award-winning AQC solution, QScan, facilitates automated quality checks on all content. In addition, eight EditShare Geevs servers, offering up to 32 channels of HD video, manage the coordinated ingest and playout of content. The connected EditShare workflow allows fans of “The Show” to select any of the 16 synchronised live camera streams for a unique viewing experience.

LG U+ has said of the installation, “EditShare provides the exacting media infrastructure and workflow options we need to launch our new service and ensure show content is available to audiences on the platform of their choice. We look forward to a smooth rollout and successful show launch.”

Collaborating with South Korean Broadcaster SBS, LG U+ is innovating content distribution and increasing subscription value-add by offering better access to high-profile shows such as “The Show”. A key component to powering this brand-new service model for LG U+ subscribers, the new EditShare media infrastructure supports a diverse range of viewing habits, from traditional TV to emerging OTT channels and platforms. Spearheading the design and installation is EditShare Partner and systems integrator, EGNet (Expert Group Network).

“The LG U+ team is known for their forward-thinking approach to technology and requiring the very latest to build a world-class media infrastructure and services,” comments JS Ryu, president, EGNet (Expert Group Network). “With EditShare, they are building a robust media foundation in which they can produce and broadcast program content to a multi-generational audience. This means that the 80% of millennials who want their entertainment programs via mobile, can have it, while others can tune in to traditional broadcasts. It's the best of both worlds on a platform that LG U+ can grow with, making their offering even more valuable to their subscribers.”

Program content is accessible in both original and proxy formats via Flow, satisfying the production team’s search and asset management needs. Flow also provides workflow automation capabilities, allowing LG U+ to streamline repetitive and complex production and playout scenarios. QScan guarantees that LG U+ content is compliant with the distribution specifications, giving factual confirmation that content is being aired as planned.

EditShare’s Regional Sales Manager, Paul Hayes, worked with EGNet to satisfy all commercial aspects. “After a grueling proof of concept, we were able to demonstrate the many unique features of EditShare that will streamline the workflow. We were also able to provide a 'no-single point of failure’ storage and asset management architecture, something critical for this type of production.”

For more about EditShare solutions, please visit editshare.com.

