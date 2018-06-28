EditShare IBC2018 Showcase Accelerates Productions with Secure, Real-time 4K, 8K Enterprise Shared Storage Video Playback, IMF Compliance and a Smarter Storage Flow

Basingstoke, UK — June 28, 2018 - EditShare will be promoting several key themes including important media and entertainment initiatives around content security and compliance, highly sought performance capabilities that vastly improve production and post-production workflows, and content repurposing at the upcoming IBC2018 exhibition, held in Amsterdam September 14th through the 18th (stand 7.A35). Attendees to IBC can book a private demo of the following EditShare innovations at www.editshare.com/ibc-2018

Secure, Real-time 4K, 8K, and Beyond Enterprise Storage Video Playback

In addition to the new XStream EFS File Auditing technology, advanced content security capabilities that mitigate cyber attacks and content theft, EditShare will be showing in-demand real-time 4K, 8K and beyond EFS scale out storage video playback. A unique capability for enterprise storage performance, XStream EFS delivers the best of both worlds in terms of IT and media performance. “Most enterprise storage systems are developed for IT transactional environments. They are not designed for media workflows and more often than not, do not take into account that low latencies are a key requirement,” comments Bill Thompson, EditShare storage product manager. “This is where EditShare XStream EFS differentiates. It's an enterprise architecture that is designed for media workflows which are more time-critical; hence, low latencies and high bandwidth are crucial to mitigate issues like stuttering video on playback. The EFS media file system allows numerous creative applications on different operating systems to share media assets efficiently from the same storage pool ensuring high-performance for every workstation.” The XStream EFS scale-out shared storage solution product family includes the single-node EFS 200 and EFS 300 solutions for small to mid-size facilities, multi-node XStream EFS 450 solutions for enterprise workflows and the SSD-based EFS storage node options for clients requiring ultimate high-resolution real-time playback. For those facilities who have online storage space as a premium, the EFS 40NL parking storage nodes are designed to optimize content use by allowing them to park content whilst not in use.

Automated QC for IMF Testing

EditShare will show its support for IMF in its new QScan Automated Quality Control (AQC) family of products, powered by the award-winning QUALES QC engine. An important industry initiative, the Interoperable Mastering Format, known as IMF, aims to solve the pain points of mass international file delivery, allowing facilities to meet the growing demand for content all over the world. Key to the initiative, and especially important for OTT content providers, is that packages are properly run through QC prior to delivery. QScan detects the existence of the corresponding XML files (CPL, PKL, OPL, AssetMap, Volume Index) reading the contents and providing information about the structure of the entire IMF package (IMPs), identifying any errors that may be present. The intuitive timeline view of the CPL, where all essence files are described, helps users better understand the structure of IMP. “Compliance is taking center stage for many productions and hence pushing QC workflow needs to the top of the discussion,” comments Howard Twine, director of software strategy, EditShare. “With IMF adoption on the horizon, QScan is positioned to cost-effectively assist facilities who want to take advantage of new global business opportunities IMF will provide.”

Smarter Storage with Flow — Now in Public Beta

The new software-defined Flow, which is now in public beta, has been completely re-engineered for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, StorageDNA and Amazon S3. Bringing critical search, browse, and retrieve capabilities as well as tools to assemble media to static media storage, the new software-defined MAM platform maximizes the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations. “It doesn’t matter how good the shot was unless you can locate it and use in your productions, it has no value,” states Matt Sandford, worldwide product manager for Flow. “Flow eases the burden of managing all that content whether it's on online premise, nearline or cloud storage platforms. It simplifies and eliminates that pain point.”

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

