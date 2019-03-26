EditShare Announces HelmutFX Now Available through EditShare Global Resellers

Boston, MA - March 26, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced that HelmutFX, an Adobe Premiere Pro CC projects and users management back-office solution from broadcast workflow expert MoovIT, will now be available through EditShare’s worldwide reseller network.

Initially developed for the 2014 World Cup for use by HBS, and later evolved for the ARD German Public News Broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), HelmutFX leverages the EditShare Flow API to integrate Adobe Premiere Pro project files and user configuration capabilities within the post-production workflow.

“Without HelmutFX providing the underlying file management required to streamline processes and ensure teams are working efficiently, it's a real challenge to standardize project files and user configuration set up across groups unless you implement an Enterprise Service Bus. And for most scenarios, a standard Enterprise Service Bus is out of budget or overkill in capabilities. This is where HelmutFX is different,” comments, David Merzenich, Product Manager, MoovIT. “Unlike typical Enterprise Service Bus solutions, HelmutFX provides the back-office foundation for file and user management in Adobe Premiere Pro CC post-production environments in a turnkey solution. For large workgroups, setup and configuration can be done within a day and for most, well within a price point that doesn’t break the bank.”

HelmutFX is available for purchase in North America starting today: editshare.com/products/helmut-fx.

“Providing EditShare customers with options to expand their workflows is at the core of the company philosophy,” says Tara Montford, Managing Director, EditShare. “HelmutFX aptly leverages the EditShare Flow API to provide a true Enterprise Service Bus experience in a packaged product offering that can be implemented with immediate benefits in a matter of hours. I am confident that EditShare customers utilizing Adobe Premiere Pro CC will benefit immensely from the superior back-office projects user configuration management performance. We look forward to showcasing the HelmutFX integration during NAB 2019.”

About HelmutFX

HelmutFX works in the background and manages search and administrative processes for Adobe Premiere project files. The tool supports cutters and editors as they work, thanks to a customisable program interface and personalised settings in the editing panel of their editing software.

HelmutFX sorts, distributes and backs up edited files automatically. Users can focus on their core tasks – whether they are part of a small production environment or a large-scale project with multiple participants across networks. Merzenich concludes “Flow has a great API which is ideal for controlling the production and post-production eco-system, enabling HelmutFX to bring the full capabilities of an Enterprise Service Bus to Adobe Premiere Pro based workgroups of all sizes at an incredible price point. This opens the doors to small and mid-size facilities that may have been priced out of implementing these types of automated workflows.”

See HelmutFX in Action at NAB 2019 on EditShare Booth SL8016

Attendees to the 2019 NAB Show can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how HelmutFX and other EditShare solutions can help at www.editshare.com/nab-2019.

Pricing and Availability

HelmutFX is available now through the EditShare resellers. For a complete list of Edithare Resellers, please visit www.editshare.com/where-to-buy/americas.

