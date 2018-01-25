EditShare Heads to BVE 2018 with Award-Winning Storage Products and Media Workflow Solutions

Basingstoke, UK - January 25, 2018 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, for the first time at BVE 2018 will showcase its award-winning QUALES QC file verification and quality check solution while gearing up for a major announcement for the solution at the show. EditShare’s Soho-based team will be on hand to showcase its comprehensive suite of production tools on stand H14. The event will be held at the ExCel London exhibition and convention center from February 27th to March 1st, 2018. Products and solutions on display also include EditShare’s industry revolutionizing EFS 200 and EFS 300 single node storage platform, its highly anticipated Storage Auditing dashboard for EFS, built for creative agencies requiring full accountability when working with high value content, Flow media asset management platform, EFS 40 NL parking storage, and Geevs next-generation broadcast servers.



EditShare experts will be on-hand to discuss workflow needs and how EditShare solutions can help; book a private demonstration now by visiting: https://www.editshare.com/book-demo-bve-2018

EditShare Solutions at BVE 2018:

QUALES Integrated QC:

Attendees can catch a peek of how EditShare plans to deeply integrate its latest acquisition, QC and file verification specialist company, QUALES, into the EditShare ecosystem. Attendees can also expect a major QUALES announcement to be unveiled at the show. The unique QUALES user interface is designed for the creative, giving an instant visual presentation of the quality checked file. Flow users, which include producers, post supervisors, editors and other non-engineer staff, will have an intuitive visual aid to spot-check content. With QC offered as a core capability within the EditShare Flow media asset management platform, users will be able to systematically QC content at any point across the workflow saving countless hours of production and post-production time.

XStream EFS 200 & EFS 300:

The groundbreaking XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 single node storage solutions provide emerging media organizations with the option of starting with a simple, affordable and scalable solution that can also become their long-term enterprise-grade shared storage platform. The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with up to or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space-saving form factor, while the XStream EFS 300 is equipped with up to 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis for customers who need greater capacity.

EFS Auditing Capabilities:

EditShare’s highly anticipated storage auditing capabilities for EFS provides comprehensive reporting of all file system activity, including file creation, deletion, modification, opens and reads as well as general media space access. The new auditing feature will be available in all XStream EFS scale-out storage models including the recently released single-node XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 models as well as the brand new XStream EFS 40 NL parking storage and flagship XStream EFS 450 enterprise solution.

Flow: Media Asset Management Platform:

Flow provides a powerful media asset management (MAM) platform for creative control of all files during the production process including 4K and remote editorial workflows. Flow will tag, organize, and manage your media, improving efficiency and multiplying productivity. Flow Automation adds the ability to automate complex and repetitive workflow tasks including transcoding and QC. With AirFlow and Flow Story, it is possible to remotely access, edit and package media on your shared storage system, increasing the opportunities for creative development outside the boundaries of a creative facility.

EditShare XStream EFS 40 NL:

The XStream EFS 40NL delivers the performance and economics of traditional nearline storage with the scalability, fault-tolerance and ease of use of the proven EditShare EFS shared storage solution. Administrators can easily add one or more EFS 40NL nodes of cost-optimized storage to an existing XStream EFS storage cluster as well as configure the EFS 40NL as an independent storage cluster for disaster recovery or media backup purposes.

Geevs Next Generation Ingest & Playout Servers:

Designed to seamlessly integrate with EditShare Flow media asset management, XStream EFS scale-out shared storage and Ark archiving, Geevs completes the EditShare end-to-end workflow with extensive tools to manage ingest, distribution and station playout for programs as well as fast-turn for news and sports. The new hardware offers significant speed improvements for managing frame rates, complex codecs and status graphic overlays.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978)-866-7354