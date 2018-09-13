EditShare Releases a Brand New Flow at IBC2018

Basingstoke, UK — September 13, 2018 - EditShare a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, AQC and media management solutions, today announced that its new Flow software-defined media asset management (MAM) release will be available through a subscription-based model at the end of September. Showcased at the IBC2018 exhibition (stand 7.A35), the latest version of Flow has been completely re-engineered for non-EditShare storage environments including Avid NEXIS, StorageDNA and Amazon S3. Bringing its intelligent media management layer to existing storage pools, Flow opens up new possibilities for collaboration and production from remote locations.

“The days of everyone involved in a production being in the same building, at the same time, are long gone,” states James Richings, General Manager, EditShare. “Whether you’re a broadcaster, post facility, news agency, education establishment, or a corporate media department, this new version of Flow creates flexible ways for teams to make better use of their existing storage infrastructure. With unrivaled collaboration and remote workflows at a price that works for even the smallest of teams, Flow opens up new possibilities for those working in non-EditShare storage environments..”

Educational stalwart, Catapult Learning provides education solutions for students and schools around the world. With more than 5,000 educators on staff, the breadth and depth of its educational content are immense. In charge of producing both the company’s video-based curriculum and promos is production manager and videographer, Kevin Marchese, who was a beta tester for the new Flow release.

“Because the educators are not video producers in the traditional sense, we work closely with them to construct the right outflow of material as well as produce the polished piece,” explains Marchese. “With Flow’s simple-to-use tools, the educators can access video content from any location in the world and storyboard the learning narrative, notate changes and provide feedback. It’s incredibly powerful for collaborating on the video evolution.”

At any given time, Marchese can be working on between eight and 10 video learning projects using various freelancers to help pull together the packages. “We rely on a number of freelancers, whether it’s shooting or editing, to get projects done. And because we have a global footprint, content is stored in various storage pools and cloud pockets. Flow threads these pools together and gives me a holistic view of global assets with a way to collaborate with freelancers as I do with the educational producers. It’s a great approach to managing the vast amount of media for an incredibly low price.”

EditShare Flow brings intelligent ingest, asset indexing, search and retrieve as well as tools to storyboard, annotate and collaborate on media projects. It also offers advanced automation and workflow design tools to automate complex processes such as transcoding and redundant media migrations including moving content from production to nearline to archive storage spaces. The new third-party system integration highlights include:

AVID ISIS/NEXIS - Workspaces can be used natively by Flow for all the usual operations such as scanning, folder watching, proxy creation, copy/move, and transcode to/from.

- Workspaces can be used natively by Flow for all the usual operations such as scanning, folder watching, proxy creation, copy/move, and transcode to/from. Amazon S3 - Archive and restore to and from S3 buckets of all storage classes including “General Purpose,” “Infrequent Access” and “Archive.” In addition, users can move or copy assets between these buckets and storage classes.

- Archive and restore to and from S3 buckets of all storage classes including “General Purpose,” “Infrequent Access” and “Archive.” In addition, users can move or copy assets between these buckets and storage classes. Amazon Glacier - Archive to and restore from Amazon Glacier vaults.

- Archive to and restore from Amazon Glacier vaults. Generic S3 - Archive and restore to and from any generic S3 object storage, such as Object Matrix.

- Archive and restore to and from any generic S3 object storage, such as Object Matrix. Storage DNA - Archive and restore to and from StorageDNA defined Tape archives. Flow proxies can also be shared with the StorageDNA media browser.

- Archive and restore to and from StorageDNA defined Tape archives. Flow proxies can also be shared with the StorageDNA media browser. SGL FlashNet support.

support. SMB/CIFS - Support for any SMB/CIFS storage platform.

EditShare Flow is available in three packages: Basic, Advanced and Enterprise. Subscription pricing starts from 19 GB/25 EUR /29 USD per user, per month (based on a 12-month commitment). Volume pricing is available. For more information, please contact sales@editshare.com or visit flow.editshare.com.

Attendees to IBC can book a private demo of the latest version of Flow and other EditShare innovations at www.editshare.com/ibc-2018.

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first 3-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

