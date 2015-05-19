EditShare Announces Key Executive Appointments to Asia Pacific Operations

Basingstoke, UK — May 14, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has named two industry executives in key leadership roles for the company’s Asia Pacific (APAC) operations. The new appointments expand the company’s sales and marketing expertise and efforts for its growing shared storage and media asset management business.

Peter Lambert, the newly appointed director of sales for EditShare APAC, is responsible for the region’s overall sales strategy and performance with a key emphasis on the region’s expanding channel partner program. Paul Hayes, a technically savvy industry professional who was instrumental in launching EditShare APAC, is responsible for executing the company’s business development strategy as EditShare’s newly appointed sales and marketing executive for APAC.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

“As EditShare scales business globally, it’s critical that we build a strong infrastructure and staff our management team with experienced professionals like Peter Lambert and Paul Hayes,” states James Richings, managing director, EditShare APAC. “Their deep knowledge of media workflows and emerging technologies along with extensive relationships across the region make them both well-suited to manage the significant new business resulting from the launch of EditShare’s new enterprise distributed storage solution, XStream EFS, and enhanced media asset management solution, Flow. Their collective expertise will provide customers, existing and new, the sound guidance they need to get the most out of their EditShare investment, no matter where they are located in Asia.”

About Peter Lambert – Director of Sales, EditShare APAC

Peter Lambert heads EditShare’s Asia sales and services team. He joined the company in 2014 on his return from India where he spent three years introducing new technology into the Indian film industry. With more than 25 years of experience working with media and entertainment companies, Peter has acquired an in-depth understanding of customers’ requirements and the challenges they face. His hands-on approach and exceptional knowledge of emerging digital technologies have enabled him to help build some of the most influential broadcast and post-production software development companies. Previous roles include VP of sales and marketing at Bright Systems, chairman of Nucoda and country manager for Avid Technology UK.

About Paul Hayes – Sales and Marketing Executive, EditShare APAC

Paul Hayes has been a figure in the APAC broadcast television and post-production industry for more than 25 years, the last 18 years being spent in sales and marketing of specialist broadcast and professional video production equipment. Paul is a regular at various world trade events and has given papers at conferences on collaborative storage and workflow techniques. His passion and experience in “real-world” processes and digital technology for the film and TV post market, along with his ability to deliver solutions for his customers’ exact needs, has made him a respected figure in the market.

EditShare Press Briefing at Broadcast Asia 2015



Peter Lambert Paul Hayes