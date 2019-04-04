EditShare Adds Support for Dolby Vision HDR Compliance Testing

Las Vegas, NV - April 4, 2019 -Editshare, a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, media asset management (MAM) and automated quality control (AQC), is providing Dolby Vision certified mastering post-production facilities new HDR compliance verification capabilities with its QScan product line. Bringing extraordinary image depth and color to productions, Dolby Vision is the preferred HDR technology for major studios, creatives, and streaming service providers.

“Dolby Vision is at the forefront of the HDR revolution and paving the way for an enhanced consumer experience across all devices. With this, compliance for delivery of Dolby Vision HDR content is top of mind for many production and post-production facilities working with the cutting-edge content,” comments Howard Twine, Director of Software Strategy, EditShare. With the ability to detect the presence of the Dolby ‘metafier’ command line metadata utility tool, that is part of the Dolby Vision Professional Tools, QScan makes it easy for facilities to test their Dolby Vision HDR content and view any errors.

Twine explains, “With its visually intuitive dashboard, QScan removes the complexity of multi-format file verification, ensuring that at any point during the process, an editor or colorist themselves can verify that the file they are working on is going to pass the delivery requirements with flying colors.” Unique to QScan, all vital information is displayed along a timeline with thumbnails. This visual breakdown of the data makes it simple for users to identify where within the content problems may appear and thus resolve with greater efficiency any compliance delivery issues earlier in the production/post-production.

For more information on QScan, please visit https://qscan.editshare.com/.

See EditShare QScan at NAB 2019 Booth SL8016

Attendees to the 2019 NAB Show can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their workflow needs and how EditShare QScans solutions can help at: https://www.editshare.com/nab-2019.

To book a private press briefing, please contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600