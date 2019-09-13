EditShare Associate, EditShare Engineer, and EditShare Sales Professional learning tracks accelerate the path to mastery of EditShare tools and workflow solutions for sales and video professionals

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - September 13, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, announced from the IBC2019 show floor (stand 7.A35) the launch of EditShare Academy. A mix of instructor-led and e-learning courses designed to take students from beginner to expert in EditShare tools and workflows, the EditShare Academy offers sales and video professionals a structured curriculum that culminates in industry certification in one of three areas: EditShare Associate, EditShare Engineer, and EditShare Sales Professional. With EditShare the solution of choice to manage the exponential growth in video production, EditShare Academy gives sales engineers, IT managers and video professionals the confidence that systems are running at optimal performance and knowledge to maximize the return on investment.

“As the media landscape shifts beyond the traditional production and post-production practices and demand for video professionals expands into new markets, our customers and sales channel partners require training and certification programs that can equip them to navigate the new technical waters and distinguish themselves from the pack,” comments Stuart McGeechan, vice president of customer success, EditShare. “EditShare Academy is an important foundation for customer and partner enablement and success, which are top priority at EditShare. It is a tremendous learning platform that the community can leverage to gain new professional skills and enhance their talents across media workflow design, installation and operational maintenance. Courses combined with certification will help advance careers in creative and or sales tracks, and for business owners, help their company thrive whether they are a post facility, corporation with a media department or a sales partner providing the wider community guidance and support.”

EditShare Academy training and certification curriculum covers technical operations and workflow for EditShare’s EFS high-performance shared storage solutions, Flow media asset management (MAM), QScan automated quality control (AQC) and Helmut.

Program tracks include:

The EditShare Associate Program: providing channel partners and customers with foundational knowledge of EditShare products, workflows and solutions.

The EditShare Engineer Program: upon completion of this track, channel partners and customers will command expert technical and operational knowledge of EditShare products and solutions.

The EditShare Sales Professional Program: designed for channel partners who actively support customers through the sales process and manage ongoing customer success.

EditShare Academy training and certification is developed in conjunction with CSMD Group, a global leader in building training and certification programs with exceptional end-user experiences for both emerging and Fortune 500 customers. To learn more about EditShare Academy, including training dates and contacts, please visit editshare.com/academy.

Meet with EditShare at IBC

Attendees to IBC2019 can book a meeting to discuss EditShare Academy to see first-hand new EditShare technology unveiled at: editshare.com/ibc-2019

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Nick Govoni

Zazil Media Group

(e) nick@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (978) 866-7354