EcoDigital to Launch at IBC2019 With Exhibition of Newly Acquired DIVA Software Suite

ATLANTA — Sept. 3, 2019 — Software company EcoDigital will officially launch at IBC2019 (Hall 8, Stand B13) with its exhibition of the DIVA software suite, the world's leading and most trusted object management system for media. EcoDigital acquired the software suite from Oracle and will offer its clients and business partners the full DIVA offering, including DIVA Core, DIVA Connect, DIVA View, DIVA Link, and DIVA Analytics.

"We are excited to provide best-in-class software solutions, service, and technical support to the market and our incredible base of DIVA clients," said EcoDigital CEO Justin Ririe. "With our acquisition of the DIVA software suite, as well as our flexible development capabilities and dynamic business partner network, EcoDigital will be able to deliver comprehensive solutions in all operating environments. We have significant investments allocated for enhancements to the current DIVA platform and a series of new products designed to optimize media storage and workflows in all cloud ecosystems."

EcoDigital was formed in June 2019 by its executive team to acquire the DIVA software suite and continue ongoing development, sales, and support of DIVA solutions. Ririe heads up the company's team, whose members bring the company deep experience in corporate carve-outs and data management. Ririe himself has 20 years of operational expertise across multiple industries and as an officer in the United States Army. Prior to joining EcoDigital, he served as CEO of ARKIVE Information Management. EcoDigital Chief Financial Officer Ben Nicholson has 17 years of executive experience, most recently as chief financial officer of ARKIVE Information Management. David Gonce is EcoDigital's vice president, global sales and marketing. His 25 years of sales experience at all levels includes, most recently, that of global vice president at ARKIVE Information Management.

Headquartered in Atlanta, EcoDigital has launched an R&D division in the United States and created a new Solutions group dedicated to integrated global support and development. EcoDigital will retain operational groups in Denver; Annecy, France; and Asia, and, to expand its worldwide presence, the company will triple its sales force by the end of September 2019.

EcoDigital plans to relaunch the DIVA software suite at IBC2019 with enhancements that make DIVA solutions cloud-agnostic, add dynamic support for AWS, and introduce dedicated service and support offerings.

"EcoDigital will employ a client-focused approach to achieve the digital asset management goals for our clients and business partners," said Gonce. "We will deploy a global team of dedicated account executives to work closely with our clients and channel partners. EcoDigital will be laser-focused on the unique needs of our clients and partners as we continue to build enduring relationships."

