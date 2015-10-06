Easel TV Wins Cloud TV Initiative Award for the Curzon Home Cinema App

Video Software Company Beats Stiff Competition from BBC’s iPlayer

MIPCOM 2015, Palais de Festival, Cannes:Easel TV, the multi-screen video software company, has won the award for best Cloud TV initiative of the year for the Curzon Home Cinema service at the inaugural Content Innovation Awards in Cannes on Sunday night. The award recognises the year’s most innovative cloud TV service or technology, and Easel TV beat stiff competition including BBC iPlayer.

The Curzon Home Cinema service delivers films into the living room at the same time they are released in the cinema. It is available on Virgin Media:TiVo, Mac, PC, iOS, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV and Freesat Freetime.

Other shortlisted companies in the Cloud TV Initiative category include:

• BBC Digital for iPlayer

• Envivio, Inc for Envivio Cloud DVR Solution

• Muvi LLC for Muvi Studio

• SeaChange International for SeaChange Rave

The Curzon Home Cinema service is based on Easel TV’s Suggested TV platform. It is a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for multi-screen content delivery with a televisual user experience. The latest version, launched in September, gives more control back to content owners with improved analytics, enhanced reporting and the ability to run promotional campaigns. It has now been improved with Hollywood grade security. Easel TV has also added Electronic Sell Through (EST) functionality to the platform, giving content owners added security over their content as it is made available on the platform.

Suggested TV has been used as the basis for VOD delivery services for content owners such as Curzon Home Cinema, All3Media and Airwave.

Bill Scott, Chief Operating and Commercial Officer of Easel TV, said: “I am thrilled to have won this award. We have worked hard for almost two years on the Curzon Home Cinema platform, working in close collaboration with Curzon to launch and operate the service across a range of platforms. We are delighted that the industry has recognised this truly innovative service. Viewers are able to watch cinematic releases day-and-date directly in the living room, on their mobile or tablet or on their desktop, giving viewers the choice and Curzon the ability to reach more consumers.”

About Easel TV

Easel TV is a multiscreen video software company specialising in OTT & IPTV solutions. We deliver to PC’s, tablets, mobiles, smart TV’s, games consoles and broadcast TV platforms.

Easel TV works across all major connected devices to help create and execute our clients’ Connected strategies. We conceive, design, develop and operate video services using our Suggested TV platform. We are YouView advisory partners, Virgin Media development partners and also work with Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android and other connected devices.

Easel TV, was established by Joe Foster, Bill Scott and Rob Walk. The company works for broadcasters, pay TV channels and brands including Virgin Media, Channel 4, TiVo, All3Media and Curzon.